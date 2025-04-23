LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 odds and top bets explored ft. Bryson DeChambeau

LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 is set to begin on Friday, April 25. The sixth event on the breakaway tour schedule is being played at Club de Golf Chapultepec this time, after two editions at Playa del Carmen. The Saudi-backed series contest will see a stacked 54-player field compete for the $20 million individual and $5 million team prize purse.

LIV Golf Mexico will follow the tour’s 54-hole strokeplay with no cut format. Interestingly, all big stars on the series’ roster will come in for the winner’s paycheck of $4 million, including 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm. The Spaniard is among the highest-rated players on the field and is the outright favorite to win the Mexican outing. He enters the weekend with 5-1 odds, as per FanDuel Sportsbook.

It is pertinent to note that Rahm’s Legion XIII is the LIV Golf Mexico defending team champions. His squadmate Tyrrell Hatton sits fourth on the odds table with 9-1 odds as well. However, the event’s defending individual champion Joaquin Niemann and the reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau sit above the Englishman on the odds. The duo comes in with 15/2 odds each.

Torque GC captain Niemann won the contest last year, beating Sergio Garcia in a playoff. Rahm joined them on the podium in third. Meanwhile, Crushers GC skipper DeChambeau finished T25. Needless to say, the ace golfer will be eyeing a big comeback this year. Meanwhile, Fireballs GC captain Garcia comes in with 10-1 odds. He shares the position with 4Aces GC’s Patrick Reed.

LIV Golf Mexico City Odds (updated)

Apart from the top-5, Brooks Koepka (16-1), Carlos Ortiz (18-1), Dean Burmester (20-1), Cameron Smith (22-1), Sebastian Munoz (22-1) and David Puig (22-1) are some other names to watch in Mexico. Interestingly, 22-year-old Tom McKibbin, who joined Rahm’s Legion XIII, currently sits 16th on LIV Golf standings. He joins as a longshot favorite with 26-1 odds, sharing the bet with Lucas Herbert, Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman.

Listed below is the top odds list for the Mexico City competition (via FanDuel Sportsbook):

Jon Rahm (+500)

Joaquin Niemann (+750)

Bryson DeChambeau (+750)

Tyrrell Hatton (+900)

Patrick Reed (+1000)

Sergio Garcia (+1000)

Brooks Koepka (+1600)

Carlos Ortiz (+1800)

Dean Burmester (+2000)

Cameron Smith (+2200)

Sebastian Munoz (+2200)

David Puig (+2200)

Lucas Herbert (+2600)

Abraham Ancer (+2600)

Tom McKibbin (+2600)

Marc Leishman (+2600)

Paul Casey (+2900)

Cameron Tringale (+2900)

Louis Oosthuizen (+3100)

Harold Varner III (+3100)

Dustin Johnson (+3400)

Talor Gooch (+3700)

Peter Uihlein (+3700)

Charl Schwartzel (+4200)

Adrian Meronk (+5000)

Phil Mickelson (+5000)

Anirban Lahiri (+5000)

Thomas Pieters (+5000)

More details on the LIV Golf Mexico outing will be updated as the event progresses.

