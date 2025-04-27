LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 round 3 tee times and groupings explored

Following the second round of LIV Golf Mexico City 2025, Bryson DeChambeau took a solo one-shot lead at 13-under. He fired a 5-under 66 to take the solo 36-hole lead over Cameron Smith, who also shot 66.
The final round of LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 will begin on Sunday, April 27, at 12:05 p.m. local time. All groups will start with a shotgun start from their respective holes, while DeChambeau, Smith, and Joaquin Niemann will begin from the first tee at 12:16 p.m. local time. Niemann is two strokes behind the lead after firing 64 in the second round.
Chieh-Po Lee, Mito Pereira, and Ian Poulter will also start at 12:16 pm local time, but from the tenth tee. Matt Jones, Tyrrell Hatton, and Jon Rahm will begin the final round from the first tee at 12:05 p.m. local time. Rahm is four strokes off the lead while Hatton is five strokes back.
Additionally, Ben Campbell has pulled out of the event due to a wrist injury and will be replaced by John Catlin for the final round.
LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 round 3 pairing explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the LIV Golf Mexico City 2025, Round 3:
Hole 1 (12:16 pm start)
- Joaquín Niemann: -10
- Cameron Smith: -12
- Bryson DeChambeau: -13
Hole 1
- Matt Jones: -7
- Tyrell Hatton: -8
- Jon Rahm: -9
Hole 2
- Carlos Ortiz: -6
- Charl Schwartzel: -6
- Harold Varner III: -7
Hole 3
- Caleb Surratt: -5
- Richard Bland: -5
- Dustin Johnson: -5
Hole 4
- Sebastian Muñoz: -5
- Talor Gooch: -5
- Bubba Watson: -5
Hole 7
- Patrick Reed: -4
- Paul Casey: -4
- Lee Westwood: -4
Hole 8
- Abraham Ancer: -1
- Martin Kaymer: -1
- Branden Grace: -1
Hole 9
- Brendan Steele: +1
- Marcos Masaveu: +1
- Frederik Kjettrup: +1
Hole 11
- Jinichiro Kozuma: +4
- Tom McKibbin: +3
- Danny Lee: +3
Hole 11 (12:16 pm start)
- Chieh-Po Lee: +3
- Mito Pereira: +2
- Ian Poulter: +1
Hole 12
- Kevin Na: +4
- Peter Uihlein: +4
- Cameron Tringale: +4
Hole 13
- Andy Ogletree: +5
- Sam Horsfield: +5
- Matthew Wolff: +4
Hole 14
- Sergio Garcia: +6
- Anthony Kim: +6
- Louis Oosthuizen: +5
Hole 15
- John Catlin:
- Yubin Jang: +16
- Adrian Meronk: +8
Hole 16
- Lucas Herbert: -3
- Anirban Lahiri: -3
- Dean Burmester: -3
Hole 17
- Marc Leishman: -1
- Charles Howell III: -2
- Jason Kokrak: -2