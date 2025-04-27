LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 round 3 tee times and groupings explored

Following the second round of LIV Golf Mexico City 2025, Bryson DeChambeau took a solo one-shot lead at 13-under. He fired a 5-under 66 to take the solo 36-hole lead over Cameron Smith, who also shot 66.

The final round of LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 will begin on Sunday, April 27, at 12:05 p.m. local time. All groups will start with a shotgun start from their respective holes, while DeChambeau, Smith, and Joaquin Niemann will begin from the first tee at 12:16 p.m. local time. Niemann is two strokes behind the lead after firing 64 in the second round.

Chieh-Po Lee, Mito Pereira, and Ian Poulter will also start at 12:16 pm local time, but from the tenth tee. Matt Jones, Tyrrell Hatton, and Jon Rahm will begin the final round from the first tee at 12:05 p.m. local time. Rahm is four strokes off the lead while Hatton is five strokes back.

Additionally, Ben Campbell has pulled out of the event due to a wrist injury and will be replaced by John Catlin for the final round.

LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 round 3 pairing explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the LIV Golf Mexico City 2025, Round 3:

Hole 1 (12:16 pm start)

Joaquín Niemann: -10

Cameron Smith: -12

Bryson DeChambeau: -13

Hole 1

Matt Jones: -7

Tyrell Hatton: -8

Jon Rahm: -9

Hole 2

Carlos Ortiz: -6

Charl Schwartzel: -6

Harold Varner III: -7

Hole 3

Caleb Surratt: -5

Richard Bland: -5

Dustin Johnson: -5

Hole 4

Sebastian Muñoz: -5

Talor Gooch: -5

Bubba Watson: -5

Hole 7

Patrick Reed: -4

Paul Casey: -4

Lee Westwood: -4

Hole 8

Abraham Ancer: -1

Martin Kaymer: -1

Branden Grace: -1

Hole 9

Brendan Steele: +1

Marcos Masaveu: +1

Frederik Kjettrup: +1

Hole 11

Jinichiro Kozuma: +4

Tom McKibbin: +3

Danny Lee: +3

Hole 11 (12:16 pm start)

Chieh-Po Lee: +3

Mito Pereira: +2

Ian Poulter: +1

Hole 12

Kevin Na: +4

Peter Uihlein: +4

Cameron Tringale: +4

Hole 13

Andy Ogletree: +5

Sam Horsfield: +5

Matthew Wolff: +4

Hole 14

Sergio Garcia: +6

Anthony Kim: +6

Louis Oosthuizen: +5

Hole 15

John Catlin:

Yubin Jang: +16

Adrian Meronk: +8

Hole 16

Lucas Herbert: -3

Anirban Lahiri: -3

Dean Burmester: -3

Hole 17

Marc Leishman: -1

Charles Howell III: -2

Jason Kokrak: -2

