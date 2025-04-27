LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 round 3 tee times and groupings explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Apr 27, 2025 08:21 GMT
LIV Golf Mexico City - Day Two - Source: Getty
LIV Golf Mexico City, Day Two (Image Source: Getty)

Following the second round of LIV Golf Mexico City 2025, Bryson DeChambeau took a solo one-shot lead at 13-under. He fired a 5-under 66 to take the solo 36-hole lead over Cameron Smith, who also shot 66.

The final round of LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 will begin on Sunday, April 27, at 12:05 p.m. local time. All groups will start with a shotgun start from their respective holes, while DeChambeau, Smith, and Joaquin Niemann will begin from the first tee at 12:16 p.m. local time. Niemann is two strokes behind the lead after firing 64 in the second round.

Chieh-Po Lee, Mito Pereira, and Ian Poulter will also start at 12:16 pm local time, but from the tenth tee. Matt Jones, Tyrrell Hatton, and Jon Rahm will begin the final round from the first tee at 12:05 p.m. local time. Rahm is four strokes off the lead while Hatton is five strokes back.

Trending

Additionally, Ben Campbell has pulled out of the event due to a wrist injury and will be replaced by John Catlin for the final round.

LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 round 3 pairing explored

Bryson DeChambeau takes the lead at the LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 (image Source: Getty)
Bryson DeChambeau takes the lead at the LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 (image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the LIV Golf Mexico City 2025, Round 3:

Hole 1 (12:16 pm start)

  • Joaquín Niemann: -10
  • Cameron Smith: -12
  • Bryson DeChambeau: -13

Hole 1

  • Matt Jones: -7
  • Tyrell Hatton: -8
  • Jon Rahm: -9

Hole 2

  • Carlos Ortiz: -6
  • Charl Schwartzel: -6
  • Harold Varner III: -7

Hole 3

  • Caleb Surratt: -5
  • Richard Bland: -5
  • Dustin Johnson: -5

Hole 4

  • Sebastian Muñoz: -5
  • Talor Gooch: -5
  • Bubba Watson: -5

Hole 7

  • Patrick Reed: -4
  • Paul Casey: -4
  • Lee Westwood: -4

Hole 8

  • Abraham Ancer: -1
  • Martin Kaymer: -1
  • Branden Grace: -1
Hole 9

  • Brendan Steele: +1
  • Marcos Masaveu: +1
  • Frederik Kjettrup: +1

Hole 11

  • Jinichiro Kozuma: +4
  • Tom McKibbin: +3
  • Danny Lee: +3

Hole 11 (12:16 pm start)

  • Chieh-Po Lee: +3
  • Mito Pereira: +2
  • Ian Poulter: +1

Hole 12

  • Kevin Na: +4
  • Peter Uihlein: +4
  • Cameron Tringale: +4

Hole 13

  • Andy Ogletree: +5
  • Sam Horsfield: +5
  • Matthew Wolff: +4

Hole 14

  • Sergio Garcia: +6
  • Anthony Kim: +6
  • Louis Oosthuizen: +5

Hole 15

  • John Catlin:
  • Yubin Jang: +16
  • Adrian Meronk: +8

Hole 16

  • Lucas Herbert: -3
  • Anirban Lahiri: -3
  • Dean Burmester: -3

Hole 17

  • Marc Leishman: -1
  • Charles Howell III: -2
  • Jason Kokrak: -2
