LIV Golf Miami 2025 payout: How much did each golfer win from the $25 million purse?
The 2025 LIV Golf Miami concluded on Sunday, April 6. With a whopping $25 million purse prize up for grabs, the final round saw players and teams battle it out at the Trump National Doral Golf Club to earn the biggest paycheck.
Ad
Ripper GC won the team division of the 2025 LIV Golf Miami. With a total 4 over par score, the team earned $3 million as a whole for their performances. The Cameron Smith-captained team's Marc Leishman won the individual LIV Golf Miami title and earned a whopping $4 million for his victory.
Crushers GC finished in the solo second spot at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami with a total 12 over par score. Having finished 8 strokes behind Ripper GC, the team earned $1.5 million. Crushers GC's captain, Bryson DeChambeau, claimed the solo fifth place as an individual and made $800,000 for his skill this week.
Ad
Trending
4 Aces GC placed third at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami and earned $500,000 as a team. Their players, Dustin Johnson, Thomas Pieters, Patrick Reed, and Harold Varner III, finished in 27th, 39th, 7th, and 7th place, respectively.
Here's a look at the payouts for the 2025 LIV Golf Miami's individual players (via Golf Week):
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Marc Leishman
-6
$4,000,000
2
Charl Schwartzel
-5
$2,250,000
3
Sergio Garcia
-4
$1,500,000
4
Carlos Ortiz
-3
$1,000,000
5
Bryson DeChambeau
-2
$800,000
6
Phil Mickelson
-1
$700,000
T7
Harold Varner III
E
$562,500
T7
Patrick Reed
E
$562,500
T9
Cameron Smith
1
$409,167
T9
Danny Lee
1
$409,167
T9
Jon Rahm
1
$409,167
T12
Talor Gooch
2
$350,000
T12
Charles Howell III
2
$350,000
T14
David Puig
3
$343,750
T14
Tom McKibbin
3
$343,750
T14
Cameron Tringale
3
$343,750
T14
Dean Burmester
3
$343,750
T18
Anirban Lahiri
4
$250,000
T18
Brooks Koepka
4
$250,000
T18
Lucas Herbert
4
$250,000
T21
Matt Jones
5
$220,000
T21
Sebastian Munoz
5
$220,000
T21
Peter Uihlein
5
$220,000
T24
Caleb Surratt
6
$195,000
T24
Young-han Song
6
$195,000
T24
Luis Masaveu
6
$195,000
T27
Dustin Johnson
7
$182,500
T27
Sam Horsfield
7
$182,500
T29
Anthony Kim
8
$170,000
T29
Martin Kaymer
8
$170,000
T29
Paul Casey
8
$170,000
T33
Yubin Jang
9
$145,572
T33
Tyrrell Hatton
9
$145,572
T33
Brendan Steele
9
$145,572
T33
Bubba Watson
9
$145,572
T33
Ian Poulter
9
$145,572
T33
Joaquin Niemann
9
$145,572
T33
Louis Oosthizen
9
$145,572
T39
Adrian Meronk
10
$135,333
T39
Thomas Pieters
10
$135,333
T39
Jason Kokrak
10
$135,333
42
Matthew Wolff
12
$130,000
43
Kjettrup
13
$128,000
T44
Graeme McDowell
14
$126,500
T44
Kevin Na
14
$126,500
46
Abraham Ancer
15
$125,000
T47
Richard Bland
16
$101,000
T47
Andy Ogletree
16
$101,000
T47
Henrik Stenson
16
$101,000
50
Branden Grace
17
$60,000
51
Lee Westwood
18
$60,000
52
Mito Pereira
19
$50,000
T53
Max Lee
21
$50,000
T53
Ben Campbell
21
$50,000
Ad
Following the conclusion of the 2025 LIV Golf Miami, the next event on the Saudi-based league's schedule will be held at the Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City. The tournament will be held from April 25 to 27.
2025 LIV Golf Miami Team Leaderboard
Here's a look at how all the teams fared at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami this week at the Trump National Doral Golf Course (via LIV Golf):
Ad
WINNER - Ripper GC (4 over par)
Round 1 - 7 over par
Round 2 - 2 over par
Round 3 - 5 under par
2 - Crushers GC (12 over par)
Round 1 - 2 under par
Round 2 - 14 over par
Round 3 - even par
3 - 4 Aces GC (17 over par)
Round 1 - even par
Round 2 - 11 over par
Round 3 - 6 over par
4 - Legion XIII (19 over par)
Round 1 - 8 over par
Round 2 - 9 over par
Round 3 - 2 over par
5 - Fireballs GC (20 over par)
Round 1 - 5 over par
Round 2 - 7 over par
Round 3 - 8 over par
Ad
6 - Stinger GC (24 over par)
Round 1 - 10 over par
Round 2 - 10 over par
Round 3 - 4 over par
7 - HyFlyers GC (27 over par)
Round 1 - 11 over par
Round 2 - 9 over par
Round 3 - 7 over par
8 - Iron Heads GC (29 over par)
Round 1 - 11 over par
Round 2 - 2 over par
Round 3 - 16 over par
T9 - Torque GC (30 over par)
Round 1 - 12 over par
Round 2 - 15 over par
Round 3 - 3 over par
T9 - Smash GC (30 over par)
Round 1 - 13 over par
Round 2 - 7 over par
Round 3 - 10 over par
Ad
T11 - Cleeks Golf Club (47 over par)
Round 1 - 22 over par
Round 2 - 24 over par
Round 3 - 1 over par
T11 - Range Goats GC (47 over par)
Round 1 - 13 over par
Round 2 - 20 over par
Round 3 - 14 over par
13 - Majesticks GC (50 over par)
Round 1 - 16 over par
Round 2 - 15 over par
Round 3 - 19 over par
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Lathika Krishna
Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.
She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.
Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.
Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.