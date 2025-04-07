LIV Golf Miami 2025 payout: How much did each golfer win from the $25 million purse?

The 2025 LIV Golf Miami concluded on Sunday, April 6. With a whopping $25 million purse prize up for grabs, the final round saw players and teams battle it out at the Trump National Doral Golf Club to earn the biggest paycheck.

Ripper GC won the team division of the 2025 LIV Golf Miami. With a total 4 over par score, the team earned $3 million as a whole for their performances. The Cameron Smith-captained team's Marc Leishman won the individual LIV Golf Miami title and earned a whopping $4 million for his victory.

Crushers GC finished in the solo second spot at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami with a total 12 over par score. Having finished 8 strokes behind Ripper GC, the team earned $1.5 million. Crushers GC's captain, Bryson DeChambeau, claimed the solo fifth place as an individual and made $800,000 for his skill this week.

4 Aces GC placed third at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami and earned $500,000 as a team. Their players, Dustin Johnson, Thomas Pieters, Patrick Reed, and Harold Varner III, finished in 27th, 39th, 7th, and 7th place, respectively.

Here's a look at the payouts for the 2025 LIV Golf Miami's individual players (via Golf Week):

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Marc Leishman -6 $4,000,000 2 Charl Schwartzel -5 $2,250,000 3 Sergio Garcia -4 $1,500,000 4 Carlos Ortiz -3 $1,000,000 5 Bryson DeChambeau -2 $800,000 6 Phil Mickelson -1 $700,000 T7 Harold Varner III E $562,500 T7 Patrick Reed E $562,500 T9 Cameron Smith 1 $409,167 T9 Danny Lee 1 $409,167 T9 Jon Rahm 1 $409,167 T12 Talor Gooch 2 $350,000 T12 Charles Howell III 2 $350,000 T14 David Puig 3 $343,750 T14 Tom McKibbin 3 $343,750 T14 Cameron Tringale 3 $343,750 T14 Dean Burmester 3 $343,750 T18 Anirban Lahiri 4 $250,000 T18 Brooks Koepka 4 $250,000 T18 Lucas Herbert 4 $250,000 T21 Matt Jones 5 $220,000 T21 Sebastian Munoz 5 $220,000 T21 Peter Uihlein 5 $220,000 T24 Caleb Surratt 6 $195,000 T24 Young-han Song 6 $195,000 T24 Luis Masaveu 6 $195,000 T27 Dustin Johnson 7 $182,500 T27 Sam Horsfield 7 $182,500 T29 Anthony Kim 8 $170,000 T29 Martin Kaymer 8 $170,000 T29 Paul Casey 8 $170,000 T33 Yubin Jang 9 $145,572 T33 Tyrrell Hatton 9 $145,572 T33 Brendan Steele 9 $145,572 T33 Bubba Watson 9 $145,572 T33 Ian Poulter 9 $145,572 T33 Joaquin Niemann 9 $145,572 T33 Louis Oosthizen 9 $145,572 T39 Adrian Meronk 10 $135,333 T39 Thomas Pieters 10 $135,333 T39 Jason Kokrak 10 $135,333 42 Matthew Wolff 12 $130,000 43 Kjettrup 13 $128,000 T44 Graeme McDowell 14 $126,500 T44 Kevin Na 14 $126,500 46 Abraham Ancer 15 $125,000 T47 Richard Bland 16 $101,000 T47 Andy Ogletree 16 $101,000 T47 Henrik Stenson 16 $101,000 50 Branden Grace 17 $60,000 51 Lee Westwood 18 $60,000 52 Mito Pereira 19 $50,000 T53 Max Lee 21 $50,000 T53 Ben Campbell 21 $50,000

Following the conclusion of the 2025 LIV Golf Miami, the next event on the Saudi-based league's schedule will be held at the Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City. The tournament will be held from April 25 to 27.

2025 LIV Golf Miami Team Leaderboard

Here's a look at how all the teams fared at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami this week at the Trump National Doral Golf Course (via LIV Golf):

WINNER - Ripper GC (4 over par)

Round 1 - 7 over par

Round 2 - 2 over par

Round 3 - 5 under par

2 - Crushers GC (12 over par)

Round 1 - 2 under par

Round 2 - 14 over par

Round 3 - even par

3 - 4 Aces GC (17 over par)

Round 1 - even par

Round 2 - 11 over par

Round 3 - 6 over par

4 - Legion XIII (19 over par)

Round 1 - 8 over par

Round 2 - 9 over par

Round 3 - 2 over par

5 - Fireballs GC (20 over par)

Round 1 - 5 over par

Round 2 - 7 over par

Round 3 - 8 over par

6 - Stinger GC (24 over par)

Round 1 - 10 over par

Round 2 - 10 over par

Round 3 - 4 over par

7 - HyFlyers GC (27 over par)

Round 1 - 11 over par

Round 2 - 9 over par

Round 3 - 7 over par

8 - Iron Heads GC (29 over par)

Round 1 - 11 over par

Round 2 - 2 over par

Round 3 - 16 over par

T9 - Torque GC (30 over par)

Round 1 - 12 over par

Round 2 - 15 over par

Round 3 - 3 over par

T9 - Smash GC (30 over par)

Round 1 - 13 over par

Round 2 - 7 over par

Round 3 - 10 over par

T11 - Cleeks Golf Club (47 over par)

Round 1 - 22 over par

Round 2 - 24 over par

Round 3 - 1 over par

T11 - Range Goats GC (47 over par)

Round 1 - 13 over par

Round 2 - 20 over par

Round 3 - 14 over par

13 - Majesticks GC (50 over par)

Round 1 - 16 over par

Round 2 - 15 over par

Round 3 - 19 over par

