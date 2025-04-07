  • home icon
  LIV Golf Miami 2025 payout: How much did each golfer win from the $25 million purse?

LIV Golf Miami 2025 payout: How much did each golfer win from the $25 million purse?

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Apr 07, 2025 01:57 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Miami - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Ripper GC, LIV Golf Miami (Image via Imagn)

The 2025 LIV Golf Miami concluded on Sunday, April 6. With a whopping $25 million purse prize up for grabs, the final round saw players and teams battle it out at the Trump National Doral Golf Club to earn the biggest paycheck.

Ripper GC won the team division of the 2025 LIV Golf Miami. With a total 4 over par score, the team earned $3 million as a whole for their performances. The Cameron Smith-captained team's Marc Leishman won the individual LIV Golf Miami title and earned a whopping $4 million for his victory.

Crushers GC finished in the solo second spot at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami with a total 12 over par score. Having finished 8 strokes behind Ripper GC, the team earned $1.5 million. Crushers GC's captain, Bryson DeChambeau, claimed the solo fifth place as an individual and made $800,000 for his skill this week.

4 Aces GC placed third at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami and earned $500,000 as a team. Their players, Dustin Johnson, Thomas Pieters, Patrick Reed, and Harold Varner III, finished in 27th, 39th, 7th, and 7th place, respectively.

Here's a look at the payouts for the 2025 LIV Golf Miami's individual players (via Golf Week):

PositionPlayerScoreEarnings
1Marc Leishman-6$4,000,000
2Charl Schwartzel-5$2,250,000
3Sergio Garcia-4$1,500,000
4Carlos Ortiz-3$1,000,000
5Bryson DeChambeau-2$800,000
6Phil Mickelson-1$700,000
T7Harold Varner IIIE$562,500
T7Patrick ReedE$562,500
T9Cameron Smith1$409,167
T9Danny Lee1$409,167
T9Jon Rahm1$409,167
T12Talor Gooch2$350,000
T12Charles Howell III2$350,000
T14David Puig3$343,750
T14Tom McKibbin3$343,750
T14Cameron Tringale3$343,750
T14Dean Burmester3$343,750
T18Anirban Lahiri4$250,000
T18Brooks Koepka4$250,000
T18Lucas Herbert4$250,000
T21Matt Jones5$220,000
T21Sebastian Munoz5$220,000
T21Peter Uihlein5$220,000
T24Caleb Surratt6$195,000
T24Young-han Song6$195,000
T24Luis Masaveu6$195,000
T27Dustin Johnson7$182,500
T27Sam Horsfield7$182,500
T29Anthony Kim8$170,000
T29Martin Kaymer8$170,000
T29Paul Casey8$170,000
T33Yubin Jang9$145,572
T33Tyrrell Hatton9$145,572
T33Brendan Steele9$145,572
T33Bubba Watson9$145,572
T33Ian Poulter9$145,572
T33Joaquin Niemann9$145,572
T33Louis Oosthizen9$145,572
T39Adrian Meronk10$135,333
T39Thomas Pieters10$135,333
T39Jason Kokrak10$135,333
42Matthew Wolff12$130,000
43Kjettrup13$128,000
T44Graeme McDowell14$126,500
T44Kevin Na14$126,500
46Abraham Ancer15$125,000
T47Richard Bland16$101,000
T47Andy Ogletree16$101,000
T47Henrik Stenson16$101,000
50Branden Grace17$60,000
51Lee Westwood18$60,000
52Mito Pereira19$50,000
T53Max Lee21$50,000
T53Ben Campbell21$50,000
Following the conclusion of the 2025 LIV Golf Miami, the next event on the Saudi-based league's schedule will be held at the Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City. The tournament will be held from April 25 to 27.

2025 LIV Golf Miami Team Leaderboard

Here's a look at how all the teams fared at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami this week at the Trump National Doral Golf Course (via LIV Golf):

WINNER - Ripper GC (4 over par)

  • Round 1 - 7 over par
  • Round 2 - 2 over par
  • Round 3 - 5 under par

2 - Crushers GC (12 over par)

  • Round 1 - 2 under par
  • Round 2 - 14 over par
  • Round 3 - even par

3 - 4 Aces GC (17 over par)

  • Round 1 - even par
  • Round 2 - 11 over par
  • Round 3 - 6 over par

4 - Legion XIII (19 over par)

  • Round 1 - 8 over par
  • Round 2 - 9 over par
  • Round 3 - 2 over par

5 - Fireballs GC (20 over par)

  • Round 1 - 5 over par
  • Round 2 - 7 over par
  • Round 3 - 8 over par
6 - Stinger GC (24 over par)

  • Round 1 - 10 over par
  • Round 2 - 10 over par
  • Round 3 - 4 over par

7 - HyFlyers GC (27 over par)

  • Round 1 - 11 over par
  • Round 2 - 9 over par
  • Round 3 - 7 over par

8 - Iron Heads GC (29 over par)

  • Round 1 - 11 over par
  • Round 2 - 2 over par
  • Round 3 - 16 over par

T9 - Torque GC (30 over par)

  • Round 1 - 12 over par
  • Round 2 - 15 over par
  • Round 3 - 3 over par

T9 - Smash GC (30 over par)

  • Round 1 - 13 over par
  • Round 2 - 7 over par
  • Round 3 - 10 over par
T11 - Cleeks Golf Club (47 over par)

  • Round 1 - 22 over par
  • Round 2 - 24 over par
  • Round 3 - 1 over par

T11 - Range Goats GC (47 over par)

  • Round 1 - 13 over par
  • Round 2 - 20 over par
  • Round 3 - 14 over par

13 - Majesticks GC (50 over par)

  • Round 1 - 16 over par
  • Round 2 - 15 over par
  • Round 3 - 19 over par
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

