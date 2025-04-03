LIV Golf Miami 2025 round 1 tee times and groupings explored

This week, the Saudi league players are gearing up to play at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami event. The three-day event will be held at the Trump National Doral in the USA.

The tournament is scheduled to start with its opening round on Friday, April 4, and wrap up with its finale on Sunday, April 6. LIV Golf Miami will have a shotgun start at 12:15 p.m. local time. All the players will be starting the game at the same time in a group of three on different holes.

For the event's opening round, Joaquin Niemann will tee up with Spanish golfer Jon Rahm and the 2024 US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau. Sergio Garcia will also be playing this weekend, and for the first round on Friday, he will start the game in a group with Brooks Koepka and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson.

Notably, the LIV Golf has a total of 13 teams, with four players in each, and all the captains of the teams will start the game together, while the remaining three members will tee off together. Stinger GC captain Louis Oosthuizen, 4 Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson, and Cleeks GC captain Martin Kaymer will start the game on the 18th hole, while RangeGoats GC captain Bubba Watson, Iron Heads GC captain Kevin Na, and Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith will be teeing up on the third hole.

LIV Golf Miami 2025 round 1 tee times

Here are the groupings for Round 1 of the 2025 LIV Golf Miami:

Group 1: Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau: Starting from hole 1

Group 2: Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson: Starting from hole 2

Group 3: Bubba Watson, Kevin Na, Cameron Smith: Starting from hole 3

Group 4: Ian Poulter, Chieh-po Lee, Anthony Kim: Starting from hole 4

Group 5: Dena Burmester, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace: Starting from hole 5

Group 6: Matt Jones, Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman: Starting from hole 6

Group 7: Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III: Starting from hole 7

Group 8: Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield: Starting from hole 8

Group 9: Jason Kokrak, Graeme McDowell, Talor Gooch: Starting from hole 9

Group 10: Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III, Thomas Pieters: Starting from hole 10

Group 11: Andy Ogletree, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele: Starting from hole 11

Group 12: Yubin Jang, Young-han Song, Danny Lee: Starting from hole 12

Group 13: Richard Bland, Frederik Kjettrup, Adrian Meronk: Starting from hole 13

Group 14: Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin, Caleb Surratt: Starting from hole 14

Group 15: Ben Campbell, Matthew Wolff, Peter Uilhein: Starting from hole 15

Group 16: David Puig, Luis Masavue, Abraham Ancer: Starting from hole 16

Group 17: Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, Carlos Ortiz: Starting from hole 17

Group 18: Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer: Starting from hole 18

