LIV Golf Miami 2025 round 3 tee times and groupings explored

The final round of the 2025 LIV Golf Miami is sure to be thrilling with Bryson DeChambeau in the solo lead. Sunday's round at the Trump National Doral Golf Course will see a shotgun start at 12:05 PM ET.
Bryson DeChambeau will tee off the final round of the LIV Golf Miami from the first hole. He will play with Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia, who are in second and third places, respectively. Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, and Marc Leishman will also tee off from the first hole.
Ripper GC is the solo team leader at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami. The team's captain, Cameron Smith, will begin the final round from the 17th hole along with Brooks Koepka and Charles Howell III.
Here's a look at the pairings for the 2025 LIV Golf Miami's Sunday round (via LIV Golf):
- Hole 1 - Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman
- Hole 1 - Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau
- Hole 2 - Charl Schwartzel, Dustin Johnson, Dean Burmester
- Hole 3 - Danny Lee, Kevin Na, Cameron Tringale
- Hole 4 - Peter Uihlein, Tom McKibbin, Lucas Herbert
- Hole 17 - Brooks Koepka, Charles Howell III, Cameron Smith
- Hole 16 - Jason Kokrak, David Puig, Carlos Ortiz
- Hole 5 - Harold Varner III, Luis Masaveu, Young-han Song
- Hole 6 - Taylor Gooch, Yubin Jang, Caleb Surratt
- Hole 7 - Ian Poulter, Matt Jones, Sebastian Munoz
- Hole 8 - Abraham Ancer, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann
- Hole 9 - Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey, Bubba Watson
- Hole 10 - Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield, Brendan Steele
- Hole 11 - Thomas Pieters, Lee Westwood, Graeme McDowell
- Hole 12 - Adrian Meronk, Martin Kaymer, Frederik Kjettrup
- Hole 13 - Matthew Wolff, Tyrrell Hatton, Ben Campbell
- Hole 14 - Andy Ogletree, Mito Pereira, Anthony Kim
- Hole 15 - Chieh-Po Lee, Richard Bland, Branden Grace
Heading into the final round, 4 Aces GC trails Ripper GC by two strokes. The latter team ranks 4th on the overall league leaderboard with 34 points earned so far this season.
2025 LIV Golf Miami Round 2 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top players and teams at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami heading into the final round (via LIV Golf):
- 1 - Bryson DeChambeau (-5)
- 2 - Sergio Garcia (-3)
- T3 - Marc Leishman (-2)
- T3 - Patrick Reed (-2)
- T3 - Phil Mickelson (-2)
- T6 - Jon Rahm (-1)
- T6 - Dean Burmester (-1)
- 8 - Dustin Johnson (E)
- T9 - Charl Schwartzel (+1)
- T9 - Cameron Tringale (+1)
- T11 - Kevin Na (+2)
- T11 - Danny Lee (+2)
- T11 - Lucas Herbert (+2)
- T11 - Tom McKibbin (+2)
Team Leaderboard:
- 1 - Ripper GC (+9)
- 2 - 4 Aces GC (+11)
- T3 - Fireballs GC (+12)
- T3 - Crushers GC (+12)
- 5 - Iron Heads GC (+13)
- 6 - Legion XIII (+17)
- T7 - Smash GC (+20)
- T7 - HyFlyers GC (+20)
- T7 - Stinger GC (+20)
- 10 - Torque GC (+27)
- 11 - Majesticks GC (+31)