LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship: Quarterfinal matchups explored

The quarterfinal of the 2025 LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship will be played on Friday, August 22. Twelve teams will compete in six matches, which will begin with a shotgun start at 12:15 p.m. local time.

The first matchup will see Legion XIII take on Cleeks GC. For the singles part of the 2025 LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship, the former team has chosen Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm to take on Richard Bland and Adrian Meronk, respectively.

The foursomes match will see Caleb Surratt and Tom McKibbin go head-to-head against Frederik Kjetterup and Martin Kaymer in the 2025 LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship Quarterfinals.

For one of the 2025 LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship Quarterfinals' most exciting matches, Crushers GC's Bryson DeChambeau is all set to take on the Majesticks GC's Lee Westwood.

2025 LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship Quarterfinal pairings

Here's a look at the pairings for the quarterfinals of the 2025 LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship (via LIV Golf):

Group 1 - Hole 1 - Richard Bland (Cleeks Golf Club), Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII)

Group 2 - Hole 2 - Adrian Meronk (Cleeks Golf Club), Jon Rahm (Legion XIII)

Group 3 - Hole 3 - Frederik Kjetterup and Martin Kaymer (Cleeks Golf Club), Caleb Surratt and Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII)

Group 4 - Hole 4 - Dustin Johnson (4 Aces GC), Brooks Koepka (Smash GC)

Group 5 - Hole 5 - Patrick Reed (4 Aces GC), Talor Gooch (Smash GC)

Group 6 - Hole 6 - Harold Varner III and Thomas Pieters (4 Aces GC), Graeme McDowell and Jason Kokrak (Smash GC)

Group 7 - Hole 7 - Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC), Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC)

Group 8 - Hole 8 - Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC), Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC)

Group 9 - Hole 9 - Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC), Paul Casey and Charles Howell III (Crushers GC)

Group 10 - Hole 10 - Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), David Puig (Fireballs GC)

Group 11 - Hole 11 - Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC), Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC)

Group 12 - Hole 12 - Brendan Steele and Andy Ogletree (HyFlyers GC), Josele Ballester and Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC)

Group 13 - Hole 13 - Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC), Bubba Watson (Range Goats GC)

Group 14 - Hole 14 - Mito Pereira (Torque GC), Ben Campbell (Range Goats GC)

Group 15 - Hole 15 - Sebastian Munoz and Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC), Matthew Wolff and Peter Uihlein (Range Goats GC)

Group 16 - Hole 16 - Dean Burmester (Stinger GC), Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC)

Group 17 - Hole 17 - Branden Grace (Stinger GC), Cameron Smith (Ripper GC)

Group 18 - Hole 18 - Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC), Marc Leishman and Matt Jones (Ripper GC)

