LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship: Semifinals matchups explored

The semifinals of the 2025 LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship will be played on Saturday, August 23. With a shotgun start at 10:05 AM ET, players will play in singles and doubles matches.
Legion XIII won their match pairing with Cleeks Golf Club on Friday. The team will go head-to-head with HyFlyers GC for the 2025 LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship semifinals.
The former team's Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton will take on HyFlyers GC's Phil Mickelson and Cameron Tringale respectively. For the doubles pairing, the latter team's Brendan Steele and Andy Ogletree will take on Caleb Surratt and Tom McKibbin.
The semifinals of the 2025 LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship will see Crushers GC's Bryson DeChambeau in a pairings with Smash GC's Talor Gooch. His fellow teammate, Anirban Lahiri, will play against Brooks Koepka.
2025 LIV Golf Michigan Semifinals Pairings
Here's a look at the pairings for the semifinal of the 2025 LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship (via LIV Golf):
- Group 1 - Hole 1 - Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), Jon Rahm (Legion XIII)
- Group 2 - Hole 2 - Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC), Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII)
- Group 3 - Hole 3 - Brendan Steele and Andy Ogletree (HyFlyers GC), Caleb Surratt and Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII)
- Group 4 - Hole 4 - Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC), Brooks Koepka (Smash GC)
- Group 5 - Hole 5 - Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), Talor Gooch (Smash GC)
- Group 6 - Hole 6 - Paul Casey and Charles Howell III (Crushers GC), Graeme McDowell and Jason Kokrak (Smash GC)
- Group 7 - Dean Burmester (Stinger GC), Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC)
- Group 8 - Hole 8 - Branden Grace (Stinger GC), Mito Pereira (Torque GC)
- Group 9 - Hole 9 - Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC), Sebastian Munoz and Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC)
- Group 10 - Hole 10 - Adrian Meronk (Cleeks Golf Club), Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC)
- Group 11 - Hole 11 - Richard Bland (Cleeks Golf Club), Josele Ballester (Fireballs GC)
- Group 12 - Hole 12 - Martin Kaymer and Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks Golf Club), David Puig and Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC)
- Group 13 - Hole 13 - Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC), Dustin Johnson (4 Aces GC)
- Group 14 - Hole 14 - Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC), Patrick Reed (4 Aces GC)
- Group 15 - Hole 15 - Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC), Harold Varner III and Thomas Pieters (4 Aces GC)
- Group 16 - Hole 16 - Ben Campbell (Range Goats GC), Cameron Smith (Ripper GC)
- Group 17 - Hole 17 - Matthew Wolff (Range Goats GC), Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC)
- Group 18 - Hole 18 - Peter Uihlein and Bubba Watson (Range Goats GC), Marc Leishman and Matt Jones (Ripper GC)