LIV Golf Nashville registers record attendance with tickets boost from US Open week

Thanks to Bryson DeChambeau's impressive week at the US Open, LIV Golf Nashville set records in attendance. Prior to DeChambeau's win at Pinehurst, the event was tracking to do quite well, but sales surged once the LIV player earned his second Major tournament. On-site merchandise and more continued to surge throughout the weekend.

In total, upwards of 40,000 fans attended the tournament at The Grove across all three days, per LIV Golf communications. That includes sellout crowds of 14,454 people on both Saturday and Sunday.

LIV Golf Washington D.C. was estimated to have around 40,000 fans in attendance, but the Nashville figures are official and record-breaking. Per the tour, on-site merchandise from just the first two days was enough to outsell the full three-day sales from any US event.

LIV Golf Nashville also had the benefit of a sweepstakes. One lucky fan could have won $100,000 had anyone made a hole-in-one on the "Party Hole", the 132-yard par-three 15th. No one did, but the excitement was abuzz and fans were out in full force to watch the event.

Who won LIV Golf Nashville?

Tyrrell Hatton, fresh off a tied 26th-place finish at the US Open, had an excellent weekend of golf at LIV Golf Nashville. He earned his first win in over three years after shooting 19 under. He was well clear of the next closest players:

2: Spencer Horsfield, -13

T3: Bryson DeChambeau, -12

T3: Jon Rahm, -12

T3: Joaquin Niemann, -12

T3: Lee Westwood, -12

T7: Jon Catlin, -11

T7: Sebastian Munoz, -11

T9: Richard Bland, -10

T9: Paul Casey, -10

T9: Cameron Smith, -10

T9: Carlos Ortiz, -10

13: Louis Oosthuizen, -9

Hatton shot six under par in the final round, paving the way for his victory. Via ESPN, he said:

"It was nice to play the last few holes and it not be super tight. I guess having not won for three-and-a-half years ... you wonder if you'll be able to do it in some ways. So I was happy I was able to prove it to myself."

He had not yet won an LIV Golf event, having finished T4 for his best outing. His last victory was in 2020 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Hatton shot well and Jon Rahm wasn't far down the leaderboard, which helped Legion XIII win the team event.

Tyrrell Hatton won LIV Golf Nashville this weekend - Getty Images

Hatton had been leading LIV Golf Nashville by three strokes entering the final round. When Rahm birdied three of his first four holes, the deficit shrunk. However, Rahm then put one in the water and Hatton continued to play well, making eight birdies and two bogeys across the final round, and was able to stretch his lead even further.

