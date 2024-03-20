LIV Golf partners with JCB in multi-year deal for UK event

LIV Golf is following its own race in the search for new partners to contribute to its profitability. This Wednesday, March 20, the circuit announced its latest sponsorship contract, related to one of its events.

LIV's new partner is the multinational JCB, one of the world's largest producers and marketers of heavy equipment based in Staffordshire, England. JCB will be the name sponsor of the UK event, which will be known as LIV Golf UK by JCB.

The sponsorship agreement between the Saudi-backed league and JCB will run for several years, although it has not been made public when it expires. The first tournament under the new agreement will be played from July 26 to 28.

The LIV Golf UK by JCB will be played at JCB Golf & Country Club, a 7308-yard, par-72 course. It was founded in 2019 and is located in Rocester, the same location that hosts JCB's headquarters.

JCB CEO Graeme Macdonald said of this new venture (via LIV news service):

"We are now only four months away from what promises to be a spectacular event. We are absolutely delighted to be collaborating with LIV as both partner and sole host of a UK tournament in 2024 at the JCB Golf & Country Club."

On the league's side, Monica Fae, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Partnerships, said:

"Our newest tournament partnership exemplifies LIV and JCB’s commitment to innovation and collaboration. We’re proud to have one of the UK’s most impressive family-owned businesses on board to further elevate this highly anticipated event and continue the global impact LIV Golf is having on a new generation of fans around the world."

LIV Golf in the UK at a Glance

The 2024 LIV Golf UK by LCB will be the circuit's third event on British soil. The debut took place in 2022, with Charl Schwartzel emerging as the individual champion and Stinger GC securing the team championship. This event marked the first official tournament in the league's history.

The circuit returned to British territory during the 2023 season, with Cameron Smith winning in singles and 4Aces GC in teams.

For the 2024 edition, the LIV event in the UK will present a strengthened field with new recruits such as Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. Additionally, there will be one more team than in the previous two editions, in the form of Legion XIII.