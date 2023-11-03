“LIV Golf plus four majors is all you need” – Fans react to reports of Fenway Sports Group’s ‘monster’ bid to disrupt the PGA Tour and LIV framework

The unexpected merger of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has been making headlines since it was announced earlier this year in July. Companies are putting in bids to earn the sponsor's rights for the tournaments.

A Bloomberg report highlighted that Endeavor and Fenway Sports Group were interested in investing in the PGA Tour. However, the PGA Tour challenged the deal with Endeavor last month for some undisclosed reason.

Golf reporter Alan Shipnuck recently claimed that Fenway Sports Group has put forward a 'monster' bid to the PGA Tour as the potential framework of the Tour and LIV Golf is just around the corner.

The NUCRLR Golf shared the news on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption, saying:

"@AlanShipnuck reports that Fenway Sports Group has put forward a ‘monster’ bid to the PGA TOUR and that we may be heading for a return to LIV vs. The PGA TOUR as the framework agreement potentially unravels."

LIV Golfers are not allowed to compete in the major tournaments until they match the auto-qualified criteria based on their previous performances at the tournament. Fans flocked to the comments section to say:

"LIV Golf plus four majors is all you need."

Here are some fans' reactions:

Fans reactions (Image via X/@NUCLRGOLF)

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf agreed to a contract, which has been investigated by the US government since its announcement.

“They’ve officially turned it down"- Endeavor president said PGA Tour has rejected their investment offer

Endeavor Group showed interest in investigating the PGA Tour after the golf series announced its merger with the LIV Golf. However, last month the company's Chief Operating Officer, Mark Shapiro, released a statement in an interview with Sportico that the PGA Tour has officially turned down their contract.

The company projected a contract to provide its agency services to the PGA Tour in return for $25 million per year. However, it was officially turned down by the Tour. Mark Shapiro opened up about the deal, saying:

“They’ve officially turned it down. We’re big fans of golf, and we’ll continue to champion the PGA Tour, but we’re not going to be an investor at any level."

“We asked for $25 million a year in services, and if they would have agreed to that, we would have been happy to make a minority investment. But we get it: They have a lot of suitors, a lot of bidders, a lot of attractive offers, and they declined. So we’ll just continue with our long-standing partnership as-is with the hopes of growing it further in the future," he added.

As Endeavour is out of the investment, Fenway Sports Group has a better opportunity to seal a deal with the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf's final hearing will probably take place next month. LIV Golf is funded by one of the richest investment firms in the world, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.