After nine years of marriage, LIV Golfer Pat Perez has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife Ashley. During their marriage, Ashley was a big supporter of Perez's time on the PGA Tour and also the LIV Golf Tour.

According to the BroBible, the divorce has been filed between Pat Perez and Ashley at the Maricopa County Superior Court. The couple have been together since 2014 and have two children.

Pat Perez currently has a net worth of around $13 million. Since the further details of their divorce are yet to be disclosed, the division of assets is still unclear.

After being criticised for joining the LIV Golf Series, Pat Perez's wife Ashley came to his defense and was quoted as saying (as per Golf Magic):

"This new tour is going to be iconic."

While it has not been confirmed by either party, No Laying Up's Tron Carter recently reported that there had been quite a fight between the pro golfer and his wife in Las Vegas. Carter said (as per Golf Magic):

"I'm not going to name the player [but] by all account this guy's wife left him. Packed up with the kids [and] when he came home from a Vegas trip the only thing left in the house was four forks. [It was] one of the LIV guys. And, you know, I feel so bad for him because these guys went to LIV because they wanted to spend more time with their families."

Ashley wanted to see Rory McIlroy get punched in the face after spat with Pat Perez at 2023 Ryder Cup

During the 2023 Ryder Cup, the European team and US team were facing quite an intense situation going into the final day. During this time, Rory McIlroy seemingly got into a spat with Perez and Patrick Cantlay's caddie.

According to Golf Magic, Ashley spoke about the situation and commented on a post saying:

"I can't possibly be the only one that would absolutely love to watch Rory get punched in the face. And I mean that in the nicest possible way... kinda."

While the divorce has not yet been finalised, it appears that the couple will split in 2024.