LIV Golf reportedly mulling format overhaul in bid for OWGR points

LIV Golf is reportedly making changes to its format to bid for Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. The Saudi league, which came into existence in 2022, had applied for the ranking points in 2023, but its application was rejected by the officials.

Now, as per a new report by SI Golf, the league is planning to implement certain changes in its format to reapply for the OWGR points. The reports claimed that Liv Golf is planning to allow players finishing in the "relegation zone," including the team captains, to compete in the qualifying event to secure their spots for the next season.

Nuclr Golf shared the news about the changes in its X account, writing:

"The LIV Golf league is considering making changes to strengthen its case for world ranking points. @SI_Golf reported that the league may move to require all players who finish in the ‘relegation zone’ to play a qualifying event, including exempt team captains."

So far in the Saudi league, players finishing in the top 24 in season-ending standings are in the lock zone, meaning they can compete in the next season. The next is the Open zone, for the players ranking 25 to 48, meaning they become free agents. For the players below 49, they fall into the relegation zone, struggling to make it back to the series for the next season.

OWGR Chiefs opens up about LIV Golf ranking points

Earlier this month, newly appointed OWGR chairman Trevor Immelman talked about LIV Golf's position in getting the ranking points. In a telephone interview with Associated Press, Immelman revealed that the series hasn't applied for the ranking again since they withdrew the application in early 2024.

He added that he also had a conversation with LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil about the same in the last few months. Immelman said (via Sportstar):

“They have not put any application in. Whether that happens or not, I guess time will tell. I have enjoyed getting to know Scott O’Neil over the last few months. We’ve spoken on the phone a couple of times. We met in person at the Masters, just really introduction stuff. We’re in the same position we have been without any application from their side. The ball is in their court.”

Now, just a few weeks after Trevor Immelman's comment, LIV Golf is reportedly planning to make a change in its format. It would be interesting to see how things unfold in the future and whether LIV Golf will be able to secure the ranking points.

Notably, although the Saudi league players do not get ranking points for playing in their series, they still earn points by competing in the Majors, DP World Tour events, and Asian Tour events.

