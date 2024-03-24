LIV Golf returnee makes DP World Tour comeback look effortless despite earnings of $900,000

When LIV Golf came into existence, a lot of players decided to join it, thanks to the huge sum of money that was offered, and that too for playing quite less. The likes of Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka made a lot of money, and most of the players also earned a good chunk of money.

However, not everyone had the same luck. One of them was Shaun Norris, who joined the Saudi-backed circuit in 2022 but could make only $900,000, which was a modest amount in comparison to many who earned millions.

By the end of the season, Norris had left LIV Golf, returned to the DP World Tour in 2023, and played nine events. The results were modest, but this season he has already raked in two top-10s. His best result was at the Jonsson Workwear Open, where he finished joint runner-up.

Norris has won just one title on the DP World Tour in Steyn City, where he beat Dean Burmester by three strokes. His majority of wins have come on the Japan Golf Tour, where he has claimed six titles. Further, he has also won three times on the Sunshine Tour, his native country's circuit. During the 2021–22 season, he also won the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit.

How has Shaun Norris performed since returning to the DP World Tour from LIV Golf?

Here's a look at Shaun Norris' performances on the DP World Tour since returning from LIV Golf:

2022-23

Joburg Open: 18T

Investec South African Open Championship: 78T

Alfred Dunhill Championship: 52T

Hero Dubai Desert Classic: 65T

Ras Al Khaimah Championship: 42T

Dimension Data Pro-Am: 67T

Hero Indian Open: 48T

Magical Kenya Open Presented by Absa: 20T

SDC Championship: 32T

Jonsson Workwear Open: 58T

ISPS HANDA, CHAMPIONSHIP: RETD

Korea Championship Presented by Genesis: RETD

2023-24

Joburg Open: 112T

Investec South African Open Championship: 72T

Alfred Dunhill Championship: 118T

Bain's Whisky Cape Town Open: 6T

Dimension Data Pro-Am: 67T

NMB Championship: 57T

SDC Championship: 24T

Jonsson Workwear Open: 2T