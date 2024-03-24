LIV Golf returnee makes DP World Tour comeback look effortless despite earnings of $900,000

When LIV Golf came into existence, a lot of players decided to join it, thanks to the huge sum of money that was offered, and that too for playing quite less. The likes of Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka made a lot of money, and most of the players also earned a good chunk of money.
However, not everyone had the same luck. One of them was Shaun Norris, who joined the Saudi-backed circuit in 2022 but could make only $900,000, which was a modest amount in comparison to many who earned millions.
By the end of the season, Norris had left LIV Golf, returned to the DP World Tour in 2023, and played nine events. The results were modest, but this season he has already raked in two top-10s. His best result was at the Jonsson Workwear Open, where he finished joint runner-up.
Norris has won just one title on the DP World Tour in Steyn City, where he beat Dean Burmester by three strokes. His majority of wins have come on the Japan Golf Tour, where he has claimed six titles. Further, he has also won three times on the Sunshine Tour, his native country's circuit. During the 2021–22 season, he also won the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit.
How has Shaun Norris performed since returning to the DP World Tour from LIV Golf?
Here's a look at Shaun Norris' performances on the DP World Tour since returning from LIV Golf:
2022-23
- Joburg Open: 18T
- Investec South African Open Championship: 78T
- Alfred Dunhill Championship: 52T
- Hero Dubai Desert Classic: 65T
- Ras Al Khaimah Championship: 42T
- Dimension Data Pro-Am: 67T
- Hero Indian Open: 48T
- Magical Kenya Open Presented by Absa: 20T
- SDC Championship: 32T
- Jonsson Workwear Open: 58T
- ISPS HANDA, CHAMPIONSHIP: RETD
- Korea Championship Presented by Genesis: RETD
2023-24
- Joburg Open: 112T
- Investec South African Open Championship: 72T
- Alfred Dunhill Championship: 118T
- Bain's Whisky Cape Town Open: 6T
- Dimension Data Pro-Am: 67T
- NMB Championship: 57T
- SDC Championship: 24T
- Jonsson Workwear Open: 2T