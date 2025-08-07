LIV Golf returns to Donald Trump's Virginia course in 2026

For the 2026 edition, LIV Golf will stop at Donald Trump's Trump National Golf Club in Lowes Island, Virginia. The LIV Golf 2025 schedule has only three tournaments left: the LIV Golf Chicago, the LIV Golf Indianapolis, and the LIV Golf Michigan, which will take place at the Bolingbrook Golf Club in Chicago, Chatham Hills in the USA, and Cardinal at Saint John’s in the USA, respectively.Recently, an X user named Josh Carpenter shared a post on X regarding the LIV Golf 2026 schedule. He wrote that the 2023 LIV Golf Washington DC will repeat itself at the Trump National Golf Club in the 2026 edition as LIV Golf Virginia. “@livgolf_league confirmed it'll head back to Virginia in 2026, but at Trump National, where it played in 2023. LIV played at RTJ this year. LIV's event in 2026 is the week before the PGA. It's also LIV's first event of 2026 in the U.S. @HV3_Golf the winner there in 2023,” he wrote.The last LIV Golf tournament was the LIV Golf UK, and Joaquin Niemann won the event with a total score of 17-under.What did Harold Varner III say after winning the LIV Golf Washington DC? Harold Varner III joined the post-tournament press conference after winning the LIV Golf Washington DC, and shared his playing experience through the week at the Trump National Golf Club. He said ( via ASAP Sports):“I think I've been playing well. It just helps. I've played with my family well. I played terribly with my family there. So that doesn't bother me. They make the bad rounds better. The good rounds are just good rounds. Twenty years from now, no one is going to remember who won this tournament, who won any tournament. They are going to remember how you helped them. I've always said that. It's good, but at the end of the day, I really wanted to celebrate with the RangeGoats, and that's my team, I'm hurting a little bit for TP.”“I know he's pretty pissed, but he'll get better. It just sucks because I know he's super excited to play today…Very special. I've never won in America. It's my favorite country -- don't kill me…But yeah, it's very cool. I felt like I played well. I feel like I get to help a lot of people now, even more people, so that's what kills me sometimes because it costs a lot of money,” he added.Varner III won the 2023 LIV Golf DC tournament with 12-under. He shot 64 in the first round with two birdies and an eagle on the front nine, and three birdies and an eagle on the back nine. In the second and third rounds, he scored 72 and 68 with three and five birdies, respectively.