LIV Golf reveal new host country, announces multi-year deal starting 2026

The LIV Golf League announced the latest addition to its list of global host countries as it struck a new deal with a South African golf club. The Saudi-backed Tour will make its first appearance on the African continent next year with a multi-year deal.There are multiple South African golfers on LIV, not to mention the all-South African team, Stinger GC, comprising Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel, and led by 2010 Open Champion, Louis Oosthuizen. The team, along with eight other teams, will compete in the event at The Club at Steyn City from next year, scheduled for March 20-22.The golf club in North Johannesburg houses a championship golf course designed by none other than Jack Nicklaus. The par-71 18-hole course spreads across 7716 yards. This expansion by the league was hailed by countrymen, as it would take the Tour to the next level on a global basis. The LIV Golf Executive Vice President and Head of Events, Ross Hallett, spoke about the deal:“Bringing LIV Golf to South Africa is another significant moment in our journey. The country has a proud sporting heritage with passionate fans and world-class talent, and Steyn City will be an incredible host venue to celebrate this next chapter.&quot;Hallet went on to share how the tour was focused on its innovative format, new investment opportunities, and global collaborations. He thanked Minister for Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, of South Africa.&quot;We are incredibly grateful to have the support of the South African Government and especially the Minister for Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.&quot;Together, I know we will deliver a truly unforgettable experience to fans in Johannesburg, drive economic impact and tourism in the region, and showcase all that South Africa has to offer,&quot; he added.Soon after the press release, the news was shared on X via LIV Golf Communications. The post was captioned:&quot;LIV Golf announces multi-year commitment to South Africa with debut event for 2026 season&quot;Gayton McKenzie also expressed his excitement about the 'historic' debut of the Saud-backed league on the African continent. He also cheered for Stinger GC, hoping they would win the inaugural event in South Africa.Louis Oosthuizen speaks about LIV Golf heading to South Africa next yearLouis Oosthuizen. Source: GettyThe 2010 Open Champion and captain of Stinger GC, Louis Oosthuizen, shared his thoughts about the latest deal. He said:“It’s always special to compete at home, and I’m incredibly proud to bring LIV Golf to South Africa for the first time.&quot;For Branden, Charl, Dean and I to play in front of our fans, friends, and families will be an unforgettable experience. South African sports fans love their golf, and I am sure they will turn out in large numbers to support Stinger GC.&quot;Oosthuizen went on to add that it was time for him and his teammates to give back to their country for the love and support they have received.