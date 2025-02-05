LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 odds and best bets ft. Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm

The LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 is set to tee off on Friday, February 7 at the Riyadh Country Club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The league’s season-opener will see the stacked 54 player field compete for the whopping $25 million prize purse, including a $20 million individual purse and a $5 million team purse.
It is pertinent to note that LIV Golf events are yet to get Official World Golf Rankings recognition and as a result, only three LIV starters remain in the top-50 rankings. World No.8 Tyrrell Hatton is the highest-ranked player in the competition’s field and he is also the outright favorite to win. According to SportsLine, the Englishman comes into the Saudi event weekend with 6-1 odds.
Coming off the back of a Dubai Desert Classic victory, the Legion XIII star is the best bet at the contest. Notably, he is closely followed by his team skipper and World No.43 Jon Rahm. The Spaniard, who was ranked No.3 when he joined LIV Golf in 2022, comes in with 13-2 odds.
The top two duo are followed by World No.10 Bryson DeChambeau with 15-2 odds. The reigning US Open champion will also be eyeing a strong start to the new season with his Crushers GC side.
Joaquin Niemann is the next closest competitor on the LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 field, according to SportsLine. The Chilean golfer, who won twice in the league last year including the season-opener in Mayakoba, enters the contest with 8-1 odds. The Torque GC skipper is followed by Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka and Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith. They both share 16-1 odds.
Abraham Ancer (22-1), Sergio Garcia (25-1), Patrick Reed (25-1), David Puig (25-1), Paul Casey (28-1) and Louis Oosthuizen (28-1) are the other big names to watch at the competition. Notably, HyFlyers GC skipper Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the LIV Golf season opener due to an injury. He is replaced by last week’s International Series India champion Ollie Schniederjans.
LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 odds
Listed below is the complete odds list for the LIV Golf Riyadh in Saudi Arabia (As per SportsLine):
- Tyrrell Hatton +600
- Jon Rahm +650
- Bryson DeChambeau +750
- Joaquin Niemann +800
- Brooks Koepka +1600
- Cameron Smith +1600
- Abraham Ancer +2200
- Sergio Garcia +2500
- Patrick Reed +2500
- David Puig +2500
- Paul Casey +2800
- Louis Oosthuizen +2800
- Talor Gooch +3000
- Dean Burmester +3500
- Sebastian Munoz +4000
- Richard Bland +4000
- Marc Leishman +4000
- Carlos Ortiz +4000
- Cameron Tringale +4000
- Anirban Lahiri +5000
- Tom McKibbin +5000
- Peter Uihlein +5000
- Lucas Herbert +5000
- Jason Kokrak +5000
- Dustin Johnson +5000
- Ben Campbell +6500
- Matthew Wolff +6500
- Thomas Pieters +9000
- Branden Grace +10000
- Adrian Meronk +10000
- Yubin Jang +10000
- Kevin Na +10000
- Charles Howell III +10000
- Caleb Surratt +10000
- Ollie Schniederjans +10000
- Brendan Steele +12000
- Sam Horsfield +12000
- Matt Jones +12000
- Henrik Stenson +12000
- Harold Varner +12000
- Charl Schwartzel +12000
- Mito Pereira +15000
- Max Lee +15000
- Luis Masaveu +20000
- Ian Poulter +20000
- Graeme McDowell +20000
- Frederik Kjettrup +20000
- Andy Ogletree +25000
- Martin Kaymer +25000
- Jinichiro Kozuma +25000
- Lee Westwood +30000
- Danny Lee +30000
- Bubba Watson +30000
- Anthony Kim +50000
More details on LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 will be updated as the season progresses.