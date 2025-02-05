LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 odds and best bets ft. Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm

The LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 is set to tee off on Friday, February 7 at the Riyadh Country Club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The league’s season-opener will see the stacked 54 player field compete for the whopping $25 million prize purse, including a $20 million individual purse and a $5 million team purse.

It is pertinent to note that LIV Golf events are yet to get Official World Golf Rankings recognition and as a result, only three LIV starters remain in the top-50 rankings. World No.8 Tyrrell Hatton is the highest-ranked player in the competition’s field and he is also the outright favorite to win. According to SportsLine, the Englishman comes into the Saudi event weekend with 6-1 odds.

Coming off the back of a Dubai Desert Classic victory, the Legion XIII star is the best bet at the contest. Notably, he is closely followed by his team skipper and World No.43 Jon Rahm. The Spaniard, who was ranked No.3 when he joined LIV Golf in 2022, comes in with 13-2 odds.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The top two duo are followed by World No.10 Bryson DeChambeau with 15-2 odds. The reigning US Open champion will also be eyeing a strong start to the new season with his Crushers GC side.

Joaquin Niemann is the next closest competitor on the LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 field, according to SportsLine. The Chilean golfer, who won twice in the league last year including the season-opener in Mayakoba, enters the contest with 8-1 odds. The Torque GC skipper is followed by Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka and Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith. They both share 16-1 odds.

Abraham Ancer (22-1), Sergio Garcia (25-1), Patrick Reed (25-1), David Puig (25-1), Paul Casey (28-1) and Louis Oosthuizen (28-1) are the other big names to watch at the competition. Notably, HyFlyers GC skipper Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the LIV Golf season opener due to an injury. He is replaced by last week’s International Series India champion Ollie Schniederjans.

Expand Tweet

LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 odds

Listed below is the complete odds list for the LIV Golf Riyadh in Saudi Arabia (As per SportsLine):

Tyrrell Hatton +600

Jon Rahm +650

Bryson DeChambeau +750

Joaquin Niemann +800

Brooks Koepka +1600

Cameron Smith +1600

Abraham Ancer +2200

Sergio Garcia +2500

Patrick Reed +2500

David Puig +2500

Paul Casey +2800

Louis Oosthuizen +2800

Talor Gooch +3000

Dean Burmester +3500

Sebastian Munoz +4000

Richard Bland +4000

Marc Leishman +4000

Carlos Ortiz +4000

Cameron Tringale +4000

Anirban Lahiri +5000

Tom McKibbin +5000

Peter Uihlein +5000

Lucas Herbert +5000

Jason Kokrak +5000

Dustin Johnson +5000

Ben Campbell +6500

Matthew Wolff +6500

Thomas Pieters +9000

Branden Grace +10000

Adrian Meronk +10000

Yubin Jang +10000

Kevin Na +10000

Charles Howell III +10000

Caleb Surratt +10000

Ollie Schniederjans +10000

Brendan Steele +12000

Sam Horsfield +12000

Matt Jones +12000

Henrik Stenson +12000

Harold Varner +12000

Charl Schwartzel +12000

Mito Pereira +15000

Max Lee +15000

Luis Masaveu +20000

Ian Poulter +20000

Graeme McDowell +20000

Frederik Kjettrup +20000

Andy Ogletree +25000

Martin Kaymer +25000

Jinichiro Kozuma +25000

Lee Westwood +30000

Danny Lee +30000

Bubba Watson +30000

Anthony Kim +50000

More details on LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 will be updated as the season progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback