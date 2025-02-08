LIV Golf Riyadh first-round ratings plummet despite top-notch TV deal

LIV Golf's 2025 season opener in Riyadh faced unexpectedly low TV ratings, despite a significant new partnership with Fox Sports. The tournament is being held at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia from February 6 to 8, introducing night golf to align with U.S. time zones, aiming to attract a larger American audience.

LIV Golf in January 2025 announced a multi-year media rights agreement with Fox Sports, intending to broadcast live coverage of its 14-tournament global schedule across various Fox platforms. This deal was a major step in increasing the league's visibility and reaching a broader audience.

Nonetheless, the first round's viewership did not meet expectations. Analysts suggest that the tournament's timing, coinciding with Fox's Super Bowl Sunday coverage, may have shifted possible viewers. Adding that, the novelty of night golf, while innovative, might not have resonated with traditional golf fans.

Golf.com on X says the broadcast amassed only 12,000 viewers after the first round.

LIV Golf has been proactive in making strategic changes to enhance its appeal. The league recently appointed Scott O'Neil as CEO, replacing Greg Norman, to foster unity within professional golf. In an interview with The Mirror UK, O'Neil expressed optimism about the Fox Sports partnership, viewing it as a critical step in the league's growth:

"We are thrilled to partner with FOX Sports, one of the preeminent broadcast networks in the world. LIV Golf is getting bigger and bolder, and this relationship signals the next phase of growth as our League joins the company of the nation's premier sports leagues and conferences."

In the face of the initial complication in ratings, LIV Golf remains resolute in its innovative approach, including the introduction of night golf and deliberate scheduling to maximize viewership. The league's leadership believes that these efforts, combined with the new broadcast partnership, will eventually lead to increased audience engagement and a stronger presence in the competitive world of professional golf.

As the season progresses, LIV Golf will likely continue to assess and adjust its strategies to better connect with fans and fulfill its enterprising goals in the sport.

LIV Golf Riyadh set for exciting final as Adrian Meronk eyes victory

After the first round of the 2025 LIV Golf tournament in Riyadh, Poland's Adrian Meronk is on top of the leaderboard with an impressive score of 10-under-par. He showcased exceptional skill, positioning himself as the player to beat.

Spanish golfer, Jon Rahm is closely behind Adrian after delivering a strong performance, finishing at 5-under-par. Rahm was on track for a flawless round with six birdies and no bogeys until the 18th hole, where a bogey set him back. This placed him five strokes behind Meronk.

Legion XIII team comprising Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin, and Caleb Surratt, dominated the team competition with a combined score of 42-under-par, leading by eleven strokes over Joaquín Niemann's team.

As the tournament progresses to the final round on Saturday, all eyes will be on Meronk to see if he can maintain his lead. Rahm, known for his resilience, will aim to close the gap, requiring near-perfect play and hoping for opportunities to capitalize on any mistakes by Meronk. The team competition also remains intense, with Legion XIII in a strong position but not assured victory.

