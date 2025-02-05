LIV Golf Riyadh: Schedule, Where to watch & Tee times

After the conclusion of the 2024 season last year, LIV Golf is all set to return. The 2025 edition of the Saudi-backed event will take place this week, and it will feature some big names from the sport of golf, like Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka, to name a few.

The first event in the 2025 LIV Golf season will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here is a detailed look at everything you need to know about the event, right from the schedule to the tee-off times:

LIV Golf Riyadh Schedule and tee-off time

LIV Golf Riyadh will be a three-round event played between February 6th and February 8th at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia. Here is a detailed look at the schedule:

Round 1:

  • Date: February 6th
  • Tee-off time: 06:15 PM
  • Your time: 08:45 PM

Round 2:

  • Date: February 7th
  • Tee-off time: 06:15 PM
  • Your time: 08:45 PM

Round 3:

  • Date: February 8th
  • Tee-off time: 06:05 PM
  • Your time: 08:35 PM

Where to watch LIV Golf Riyadh?

The 2025 LIV Golf season will be broadcast on Fox Sports. Other than that, coverage of every LIV Golf event will be available on the Fox Sports app and for LIV Golf+ app subscribers.

Here is how fans can watch the LIV Golf event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:

DateTime ESTEventNetwork
February 6th10:00 AMRiyadh: Round OneFS2
February 7th10:00 AM Riyadh: Round TwoFS2
February 8th 10:00 AM Riyadh: Round ThreeFS1
February 8th 12:00 PMRiyadh: Round Three FS2

A look at the teams and golfers set to take part in LIV Golf Riyadh

Here is a detailed look at the golfers and teams set to take part in LIV Golf Riyadh:

4 Aces GC:

  • Dustin Johnson (C)
  • Thomas Pieters
  • Patrick Reed
  • Harold Varner III

Cleeks GC:

  • Martin Kaymer (C)
  • Richard Bland
  • Frederik Kjettrup
  • Adrian Meronk

Crushers GC:

  • Bryson DeChambeau (C)
  • Paul Casey
  • Charles Howell III
  • Anirban Lahiri

Fireballs GC:

  • Sergio Garcia (C)
  • Abraham Ancer
  • Luis Masaveu
  • David Puig

HyFlyers GC:

  • Phil Mickelson (C)
  • AndyOgletree
  • Brendan Steele
  • Cameron Tringale

Iron Heads GC:

  • Kevin NaC
  • Yubin Jang
  • Jinichiro Kozuma
  • Danny Lee

Legion XIII:

  • Jon Rahm (C)
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Tom McKibbin
  • Caleb Surratt

Majesticks GC:

  • Ian Poulter (C)
  • Henrik Stenson (C)
  • Lee Westwood (C)
  • Sam Horsfield

RangeGoats GC

  • Bubba Watson (C)
  • Ben Campbell
  • Peter Uihlein
  • Matthew Wolff

Ripper GC

  • Cameron Smith (C)
  • Lucas Herbert
  • Matt Jones
  • Marc Leishman

Smash GC

  • Brooks KoepkaC
  • Talor Gooch
  • Jason Kokrak
  • Graeme McDowell

Stinger GC:

  • Louis Oosthuizen C
  • Dean Burmester
  • Branden Grace
  • Charl Schwartzel

Torque GC:

  • Joaquin NiemannC
  • Sebastián Muñoz
  • Carlos Ortiz
  • Mito Pereira

Wild Card Players:

  • Anthony Kim
  • Max Lee

Reserves:

  • Khalid Attieh
  • John Catlin
  • Kalle Samooja
  • Ollie Schniederjans

A look at the rest of the LIV Golf 2025 season schedule

Here is a look at every LIV Golf event that's set to take place in 2025:

Date: Feb 6-8

  • LIV Golf Riyadh
  • Location: Saudi Arabia

Date: Feb 14-16

  • Event: LIV Golf Adelaide
  • Location: Australia

Date: Mar 7-9

  • Event: LIV Golf Hong Kong
  • Location: Hong Kong

Date: Mar 14-16

  • Event: LIV Golf Singapore
  • Location: Singapore

Date: Apr 4-6

  • Event: LIV Golf Miami
  • Location: United States

Date: Apr 25-27

  • Event: LIV Golf Mexico City
  • Location: Mexico

Date: May 2-4

  • Event: LIV Golf Korea
  • Location: South Korea

Date: Jun 6-8

  • Event: LIV Golf Washington, D.C.
  • Location: United States

Date: Jun 27-29

  • Event: LIV Golf Dallas
  • Location: United States

Date: Jul 11-13

  • Event: LIV Golf Andalucía
  • Location: Spain

Date: Jul 25-27

  • Event: LIV Golf UK
  • Location: United Kingdom

Date: Aug 8-10

  • Event: LIV Golf Chicago
  • Location: United States

Date: Aug 15-17

  • Event: LIV Golf Indianapolis
  • Location: United States

Date: Aug 22-24

  • Event: LIV Golf Michigan
  • Location: United States

