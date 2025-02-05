LIV Golf Riyadh: Schedule, Where to watch & Tee times

After the conclusion of the 2024 season last year, LIV Golf is all set to return. The 2025 edition of the Saudi-backed event will take place this week, and it will feature some big names from the sport of golf, like Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka, to name a few.
The first event in the 2025 LIV Golf season will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here is a detailed look at everything you need to know about the event, right from the schedule to the tee-off times:
LIV Golf Riyadh Schedule and tee-off time
LIV Golf Riyadh will be a three-round event played between February 6th and February 8th at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia. Here is a detailed look at the schedule:
Round 1:
- Date: February 6th
- Tee-off time: 06:15 PM
- Your time: 08:45 PM
Round 2:
- Date: February 7th
- Tee-off time: 06:15 PM
- Your time: 08:45 PM
Round 3:
- Date: February 8th
- Tee-off time: 06:05 PM
- Your time: 08:35 PM
Where to watch LIV Golf Riyadh?
The 2025 LIV Golf season will be broadcast on Fox Sports. Other than that, coverage of every LIV Golf event will be available on the Fox Sports app and for LIV Golf+ app subscribers.
Here is how fans can watch the LIV Golf event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:
A look at the teams and golfers set to take part in LIV Golf Riyadh
Here is a detailed look at the golfers and teams set to take part in LIV Golf Riyadh:
4 Aces GC:
- Dustin Johnson (C)
- Thomas Pieters
- Patrick Reed
- Harold Varner III
Cleeks GC:
- Martin Kaymer (C)
- Richard Bland
- Frederik Kjettrup
- Adrian Meronk
Crushers GC:
- Bryson DeChambeau (C)
- Paul Casey
- Charles Howell III
- Anirban Lahiri
Fireballs GC:
- Sergio Garcia (C)
- Abraham Ancer
- Luis Masaveu
- David Puig
HyFlyers GC:
- Phil Mickelson (C)
- AndyOgletree
- Brendan Steele
- Cameron Tringale
Iron Heads GC:
- Kevin NaC
- Yubin Jang
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Danny Lee
Legion XIII:
- Jon Rahm (C)
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Tom McKibbin
- Caleb Surratt
Majesticks GC:
- Ian Poulter (C)
- Henrik Stenson (C)
- Lee Westwood (C)
- Sam Horsfield
RangeGoats GC
- Bubba Watson (C)
- Ben Campbell
- Peter Uihlein
- Matthew Wolff
Ripper GC
- Cameron Smith (C)
- Lucas Herbert
- Matt Jones
- Marc Leishman
Smash GC
- Brooks KoepkaC
- Talor Gooch
- Jason Kokrak
- Graeme McDowell
Stinger GC:
- Louis Oosthuizen C
- Dean Burmester
- Branden Grace
- Charl Schwartzel
Torque GC:
- Joaquin NiemannC
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Carlos Ortiz
- Mito Pereira
Wild Card Players:
- Anthony Kim
- Max Lee
Reserves:
- Khalid Attieh
- John Catlin
- Kalle Samooja
- Ollie Schniederjans
A look at the rest of the LIV Golf 2025 season schedule
Here is a look at every LIV Golf event that's set to take place in 2025:
Date: Feb 6-8
- LIV Golf Riyadh
- Location: Saudi Arabia
Date: Feb 14-16
- Event: LIV Golf Adelaide
- Location: Australia
Date: Mar 7-9
- Event: LIV Golf Hong Kong
- Location: Hong Kong
Date: Mar 14-16
- Event: LIV Golf Singapore
- Location: Singapore
Date: Apr 4-6
- Event: LIV Golf Miami
- Location: United States
Date: Apr 25-27
- Event: LIV Golf Mexico City
- Location: Mexico
Date: May 2-4
- Event: LIV Golf Korea
- Location: South Korea
Date: Jun 6-8
- Event: LIV Golf Washington, D.C.
- Location: United States
Date: Jun 27-29
- Event: LIV Golf Dallas
- Location: United States
Date: Jul 11-13
- Event: LIV Golf Andalucía
- Location: Spain
Date: Jul 25-27
- Event: LIV Golf UK
- Location: United Kingdom
Date: Aug 8-10
- Event: LIV Golf Chicago
- Location: United States
Date: Aug 15-17
- Event: LIV Golf Indianapolis
- Location: United States
Date: Aug 22-24
- Event: LIV Golf Michigan
- Location: United States