LIV Golf Riyadh: Schedule, Where to watch & Tee times

After the conclusion of the 2024 season last year, LIV Golf is all set to return. The 2025 edition of the Saudi-backed event will take place this week, and it will feature some big names from the sport of golf, like Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka, to name a few.

The first event in the 2025 LIV Golf season will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here is a detailed look at everything you need to know about the event, right from the schedule to the tee-off times:

LIV Golf Riyadh Schedule and tee-off time

LIV Golf Riyadh will be a three-round event played between February 6th and February 8th at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia. Here is a detailed look at the schedule:

Round 1:

Date: February 6th

Tee-off time: 06:15 PM

Your time: 08:45 PM

Round 2:

Date: February 7th

Tee-off time: 06:15 PM

Your time: 08:45 PM

Round 3:

Date: February 8th

Tee-off time: 06:05 PM

Your time: 08:35 PM

Where to watch LIV Golf Riyadh?

The 2025 LIV Golf season will be broadcast on Fox Sports. Other than that, coverage of every LIV Golf event will be available on the Fox Sports app and for LIV Golf+ app subscribers.

Here is how fans can watch the LIV Golf event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:

Date Time EST Event Network February 6th 10:00 AM Riyadh: Round One FS2 February 7th 10:00 AM Riyadh: Round Two FS2 February 8th 10:00 AM Riyadh: Round Three FS1 February 8th 12:00 PM Riyadh: Round Three FS2

A look at the teams and golfers set to take part in LIV Golf Riyadh

Here is a detailed look at the golfers and teams set to take part in LIV Golf Riyadh:

4 Aces GC:

Dustin Johnson (C)

Thomas Pieters

Patrick Reed

Harold Varner III

Cleeks GC:

Martin Kaymer (C)

Richard Bland

Frederik Kjettrup

Adrian Meronk

Crushers GC:

Bryson DeChambeau (C)

Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

Fireballs GC:

Sergio Garcia (C)

Abraham Ancer

Luis Masaveu

David Puig

HyFlyers GC:

Phil Mickelson (C)

AndyOgletree

Brendan Steele

Cameron Tringale

Iron Heads GC:

Kevin NaC

Yubin Jang

Jinichiro Kozuma

Danny Lee

Legion XIII:

Jon Rahm (C)

Tyrrell Hatton

Tom McKibbin

Caleb Surratt

Majesticks GC:

Ian Poulter (C)

Henrik Stenson (C)

Lee Westwood (C)

Sam Horsfield

RangeGoats GC

Bubba Watson (C)

Ben Campbell

Peter Uihlein

Matthew Wolff

Ripper GC

Cameron Smith (C)

Lucas Herbert

Matt Jones

Marc Leishman

Smash GC

Brooks KoepkaC

Talor Gooch

Jason Kokrak

Graeme McDowell

Stinger GC:

Louis Oosthuizen C

Dean Burmester

Branden Grace

Charl Schwartzel

Torque GC:

Joaquin NiemannC

Sebastián Muñoz

Carlos Ortiz

Mito Pereira

Wild Card Players:

Anthony Kim

Max Lee

Reserves:

Khalid Attieh

John Catlin

Kalle Samooja

Ollie Schniederjans

A look at the rest of the LIV Golf 2025 season schedule

Here is a look at every LIV Golf event that's set to take place in 2025:

Date: Feb 6-8

LIV Golf Riyadh

Location: Saudi Arabia

Date: Feb 14-16

Event: LIV Golf Adelaide

Location: Australia

Date: Mar 7-9

Event: LIV Golf Hong Kong

Location: Hong Kong

Date: Mar 14-16

Event: LIV Golf Singapore

Location: Singapore

Date: Apr 4-6

Event: LIV Golf Miami

Location: United States

Date: Apr 25-27

Event: LIV Golf Mexico City

Location: Mexico

Date: May 2-4

Event: LIV Golf Korea

Location: South Korea

Date: Jun 6-8

Event: LIV Golf Washington, D.C.

Location: United States

Date: Jun 27-29

Event: LIV Golf Dallas

Location: United States

Date: Jul 11-13

Event: LIV Golf Andalucía

Location: Spain

Date: Jul 25-27

Event: LIV Golf UK

Location: United Kingdom

Date: Aug 8-10

Event: LIV Golf Chicago

Location: United States

Date: Aug 15-17

Event: LIV Golf Indianapolis

Location: United States

Date: Aug 22-24

Event: LIV Golf Michigan

Location: United States

