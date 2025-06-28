LIV Golf’s Abraham Ancer entertains ‘mathematical possibility’ of qualifying for The Open Championship

LIV Golf's Abraham Ancer has a chance to secure a spot in the 2025 Open Championship. The Saudi league players previously struggled with the qualification for the Major, but earlier this year, the R&A announced a new exemption criterion for them. The leading player in the top 5 of the LIV Golf's season standings after the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas event—if not already exempt—can qualify for the final Major of the year.

Abraham Ancer is playing this week in Dallas, and after the opening round, which was held on Friday, June 27, he settled in solo fourth place. A good finish at this week’s event can help to qualify for next month’s Major. The Mexican-American golfer is currently in 19th place in the standings.

In the post-round press conference of the LIV Golf Dallas event on Friday, he was asked about the “mathematical possibilities” of qualifying for the Open Championship.

"Ever since they announced the exemptions, it's been in my mind," Ancer said (via ASAP Sports). "Obviously you're always trying to perform the best and be obviously at the highest you can on the leaderboard, on the points list."

"But yeah, I would definitely love to do really well the next two rounds and hopefully have a chance for that spot. I know it will be tough, but mathematically it's a possibility. I'm going to give it my all and see where it takes me," he added.

Joaquin Niemann holds the top spot in the LIV Golf standings, thanks to his four victories this season. Bryson DeChambeau is in second place, followed by Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, and Lucas Herbert. This week’s tournament will decide who can secure their spots in the final Major of the year.

Abraham Ancer reflects on his performance at the LIV Golf Dallas event

Abraham Ancer at the 2025 Golf: LIV Golf Korea - First Round - Source: Imagn

Abraham Ancer started his game at the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas event on the fourth tee. He made two birdies on the seventh and eighth holes and then a bogey on the ninth.

He was impressive and carded three back-to-back birdies from the 11th to the 13th, followed by a bogey on the 15th and a birdie on the 18th. He made one more birdie and a double bogey on the third for a 3-under.

In the post-round press conference, Abraham Ancer reflected on his performance and said (via ASAP Sports):

"Very solid round, very happy the way I hit it off the tee. I think I only missed two fairways that led to two bogeys. The rough is no joke out there. But I love golf courses like that that you have to be in the fairway."

"Definitely hurts to finish the way I finished with a double bogey, obviously. Just felt like I just lost a little bit of concentration on that par-3. I missed a short birdie putt on the par-5, the 2nd, and then I hit a bad shot on 3 and just made a little bit of a mess of it. That's just what happens out here if you're not where you're supposed to be," he added.

Meanwhile, Patrick Reed took the lead in a two-way tie with Harold Varner III at 5-under at the Dallas event. Jon Rahm settled in solo third place. It’s a three-day event, which is scheduled to host its finale on Sunday, June 29.

