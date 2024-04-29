LIV Golf’s Adrian Meronk parts company with coach Matthew Tipper after 14 years

After a pretty tough start to his LIV Golf career, Adrian Meronk has officially parted ways with his longtime coach Matthew Tipper. The two have been together since 2010 when Meronk was still just an amateur. They were together through Meronk's pro turn and through his eventual decision to go to LIV Golf last year.

Tipper confirmed via Golf Monthly that his time with Meronk had come to an end:

“After 14 years, sometimes things just come to an end. Last week, Adrian decided he wanted to go a new way and I have to respect that decision. I knew in 2010 he was a great talent and he has only gone on to prove that all over the world.”

Tipper shouted out Meronk, saying he wanted to publicly thank him for "allowing Tipper to sit in the best seat of the house for 14 years and talk a little.” He quickly found alternate employment, though, as he's starting with Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas:

“It’s now time to start my new chapter in the USA alongside my mentor James Sieckmann and am excited to go to my first Korn Ferry Tour event later next month. As always, tomorrow we begin again.”

Meronk and Tipper won six tournaments as an amateur, marking them as a duo to watch in the future. That career trajectory continued as Meronk eventually became one of the top DP World Tour players.

He nearly got enough traction to be one of Luke Donald's picks for the Ryder Cup but missed out. Eventually, he would earn a PGA Tour card for the 2024 season, but he opted to go with LIV Golf rather than the PGA Tour.

Through six appearances on LIV this season, it has not all been bad. The four other starts have not been good, but he finished T9 in Las Vegas and T6 in Jeddah. It's still an overall slow start as he ranks 19th on the individual table.

The LIV star was also one of just 13 LIV golfers to qualify for The Masters in 2024, but he was eight over par after two rounds and did not make the cut. He did play better at Adelaide, shooting 10 under, but that was still just good enough for T26.

Ryder Cup snub drove Adrian Meronk to LIV Golf

It was a bit of a shock that Adrian Meronk did not make it onto the Ryder Cup roster. Luke Donald ultimately went with untested Ludvig Aberg, who proved to be an excellent addition. It reportedly left Meronk feeling angry.

Adrian Meronk is now on LIV Golf

It also spurred him to join LIV instead of the PGA Tour, according to Golf Magic:

“I don’t know, but I would probably not have come to LIV if I had played in the Ryder Cup. What happened definitely made my choice easier," Meronk said.

He added that the experience made him realize he should prioritize himself rather than what others think of him or want him to do.

He also said that golf isn't the entire world and that he partly decided to move so that he can make sure his family is well taken care of.