LIV Golf’s Anthony Kim pens a 'grateful' note after two years of sobriety

Anthony Kim shared a heartfelt note on his social media handle on Thursday, February 20, to mark two years of sobriety. In 2012, the LIV golfer took a 12-year-long hiatus from professional golf amid frequent injuries as well as struggles with substance abuse. He returned to professional golf in 2024, joining Saudi-backed LIV.

Besides resuming his golf career, Kim also pledged to get sober, and highlighting his recent achievement on Thursday, Kim posted three pictures and a video on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, writing:

“2 years sober 🔥🔥🔥 4 any1 that is strugglin know ur life can get better 1% 1 day at a time. Thank u 2 my family/friends & all the real 1s that support my journey & my partners @excrgolf @BianchetWatches @livgolf_league.”

In an Instagram post, he also posted a series of pictures documenting his journey and wrote:

“2 years sober … biggest accomplishment of my life. I was barely physically able 2 walk in2 REHAB needing assistance from my sober coach as my body was shutting down….Not long b4 this moment I contemplated ending my life everyday for almost 2 decades even while playing @pgatour…Everyday I chose drugs & alcohol 2 numb the pain I felt no matter wat happened in my professional life…It’s f-ckin hard playing majors making porta potty stops every few holes...I am not proud of who I was but I am 2day. 1 of the many things I realized is how gr8ful we all need 2 B 4 what we have now & 2 spend time w REAL friends bcuz tomorrow is not guaranteed."

Towards the end of his note, Anthony Kim expressed gratitude to his family for their support.

Prior to his hiatus, Anthony Kim's last triumph came at the PGA Tour's 2010 Shell Houston Open with a score of 12 under 276.

Exploring Anthony Kim's performances in LIV since his return to professional golf

Anthony Kim played two events in the 2025 LIV Golf season until now and had no top 20 finishes. Kim played eleven events in the 2024 LIV Golf season and had no top 20 finishes. His last LIV Golf event was the 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide, where he finished at T51 with a score of 10 over 226. Here's the entire list of Anthony Kim’s performances in the LIV League:

2025 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Riyadh at the Riyadh Golf Club: T49, 216 (E)

LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T51, 226 (+10)

2024 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Jeddah at the Royal Greens G&CC: 53rd, 226 (+16)

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Country Club: 50th, 213 (+3)

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: 53rd, 237 (+21)

LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: 54th, 222 (+6)

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: T52, 219 (+6)

LIV Golf Houston at the Golf Club of Houston: T48, 220 (+4)

LIV Golf Nashville at the Grove: T46, 213 (E)

LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T49, 227 (+14)

LIV Golf United Kingdom at the JCB Golf and Country Club: T46, 216 (+3)

LIV Golf Greenbrier at the Old White Course: T36, 204 (-6)

LIV Golf Chicago at the Bolingbrook Golf Club: T42, 214 (+4)

