LIV Golf’s Anthony Kim reveals only condition to play YouTuber Grant Horvat

LIV Golf's Anthony Kim opened up conditions to play in the game with the golf influencer Grant Horvat. In the last few months, professional golfers have been actively collaborating with social media stars.A golf fan on X (formerly Twitter) has suggested a match between Kim and Horvat, and intriguingly, the American golfer replied to him. The fan wrote:&quot;I would LOVE to see a match between @AnthonyKim_Golf and @GrantHorvatGolf&quot;In response, Kim revealed the condition to play. He wrote:&quot;4 the right amount I’ll play&quot;The fan then replied to him:&quot;put up your own money against his?&quot;&quot;OFC,&quot; Kim wrote. Grant Horvat is known for his active collaboration with professional golfers. Earlier this year, he started a 2v2 golf series with six-time major winner Phil Mickelson. The last episode of the series was dropped on Horvat's channel on July 7.He played in a game against Bryson DeChambeau and Garrett Clarke. The video has so far accumulated 3.3 million views.Horvat has also collaborated with LIV Golf's Jon Rahm for a video on YouTube, and it has accumulated 2.8 million views so far.Aside from his YouTube channel, Grant Horvat has also played in the LIV Golf The Duels matches. For the first edition of the event held in Miami, he played in a team with Mickelson. The team returned for the Virginia event and then also in Dallas.Anthony Kim expresses gratitude to his wife in a heartfelt postAnthony Kim started playing professionally in 2006 and had won three PGA Tour events before he was forced to distance himself from golf events due to an injury. His family has been his highest support over the years, and in a heartfelt post on his X account on July 31, Kim expressed gratitude to his mother and wife. He wrote:&quot;If yall only knew wat my mom went thru 2 give me a CHANCE 2 make it 2 pro golf on @PGATOUR &amp; wat my wife endured thru my mental illness 4 this opportunity @livgolf_league. Thank u GOD 4 these two amazing women🙏. SOBER is DOPE🔥&quot;Earlier this year, in February, he celebrated two years of sobriety.Anthony Kim returned to professional golf after his decade-long absence from the field. He joined the LIV Golf last season but struggled with his game. He made his debut in the Saudi league, playing at the Jeddah event and finishing in 53rd place. He struggled to finish in the top 50 in the first five tournaments he played last season. He then settled in T48 at the Houston event and then in T46 in Nashville.Some of Anthony Kim's notable finishes from the last season are T49 at the Andalucia and 36 in Greenbrier. After the struggle last season, Kim again had a tough time on the greens in 2025. He started the season with a T49 finish in Riyadh but then recorded a T51 in Adelaide. Some of his other finishes are T29 in Miami and T25 in Dallas.