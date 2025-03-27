LIV Golf's Anthony Kim jokes "dog walking" his long-time troll is part of his morning routine

LIV Golf’s Anthony Kim shared that "dog walking" his long-time troll was a part of his everyday routine. Kim often makes humor-related and quirky posts on social media. Recently, he did the same on Instagram by calling out his troll and sharing with his followers that taking a jab at his troll is an everyday job.

Ad

Kim took to his Instagram story and shared screenshots of their posts on X. In the screenshots, Kim claimed that his troll behaves like a high school student. He also wrote a caption that read:

“Morning routine these days 1. Write in my gratitude journal 2. dogwalk @patty_cakes_9 3. get treatment 4. Practice 1% better”

Anthony Kim's X.com post ( via Anthony Kim's Instagram story)

Kim had previously held a giveaway on X in an attempt to bring attention to the troll, which ultimately led to X suspending the account.

Ad

Trending

“Congratulations @Jason_The_Texan dm ur address. @PattyCakes8008 is talkin 2 himself again🤦‍♂️ I wonder Y @X suspended ur account w over 50k tweets? U tweeted yesterday u didn’t dm me but u literally dm me 20 mins b4 that🤷‍♂️ time stamps. Lying bigly😂 u need a hug I love u❤️ 1%better.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the golf course, Kim’s last LIV Golf tournament was in Singapore, where he finished at T47 with a score of 5-over 218. He also played at LIV Golf Hong Kong and LIV Golf Adelaide, where he finished at T50 and T51, scoring an even-par 210 and 10-over 226 respectively. He played at LIV Golf Riyadh to finish at T49 with an even-par 216. Kim also played a full season in 2024.

How was Anthony Kim's 2024 LIV Golf season?

Anthony Kim's first 2024 tournament was the LIV Golf Jeddah, where he finished at 53rd with a score of 16-over 226. His best finish was a 36th at the LIV Golf Greenbrier. His last tournament was the LIV Golf Chicago, where he finished T42. Here's a list of Kim’s LIV Golf performances in 2024:

LIV Golf Jeddah at the Royal Greens G&CC: 53, 76-76-74, 226 (+16)

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Country Club: 50, 76-72-65, 213 (+3)

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: 53, 76-81-80, 237 (+21)

LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club: 54, 71-72-79, 222 (+6)

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course): T52, 69-75-75, 219 (+6)

LIV Golf Houston at the Golf Club of Houston: T48, 73-76-71, 220 (+4)

LIV Golf Nashville at The Grove: T46, 74-68-71, 213 (E)

LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T49, 73-72-82, 227 (+14)

LIV Golf United Kingdom at the JCB Golf and Country Club: T46, 76-69-71, 216 (+3)

LIV Golf Greenbrier at the The Old White Course: 36, 69-70-65, 204 (-6)

LIV Golf Chicago at the Bolingbrook Golf Club: T42, 71-73-70, 214 (+4)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback