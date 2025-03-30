LIV Golf's Anthony Kim sends strong message about sobriety to his Instagram followers

LIV Golf's star Anthony Kim is one of the most active golfers on social media, especially on X and Instagram. He shares regular updates about his life, golf and talks a lot about sobriety.

Recently, Kim shared a strong message about sobriety on his Instagram after struggling with alcohol during the initial years. Kim shared an inspirational quote which read:

"No one hits one year sober without first one hour, one day, one week. We all start the same. Keep going."

Anthony Kim shares a strong message with fans on Sobriety. Image via Instagram @anthonykimofficial

Kim shared this quote on his Instagram story and revealed he gets thousands of messages from people who tell him they have only a week, 2 weeks and 2 months, etc.

"I get thousands of messages from people who tell me they only have a week, 2 weeks, 2 months, etc, but they are trying sobriety know; however many days you got doesn't matter, just keep pushing 1% better 1 day at a time. Sobriety isn't necessary for everyone, but if is is 4 u. Also know more people R in the same struggle as you."

Along with the quote in his Instagram story, he wrote:

"Sobriety is Dope."

Kim recently opened up about his battle with drugs and alcohol as he shared an Instagram post and revealed it's been two years of sobriety.

Anthony Kim talks about how he handles bad days

Anthony Kim has been sober for over two years now and is a dedicated family man. During his interview with LIV Golf in July 2024, the LIV golfer said that when he has bad days now, he watches videos of his daughter.

"When I have bad days now, I watch videos of my daughter," Kim said (51:09 onwards). "My wife has these little I don't know stories or reels or whatever it is, and there's like 15 or 20 of them, and I've memorized them because I watch them all the time."

"I've been having a lot of rough golf days, so I'll watch them, you know, as I'm going to sleep because it kind of gives me purpose again," he added.

Furthermore, he said his daughter doesn't care if he shot 100 or 50. But she can see if he is not in a good mood and he doesn't want her to see that. He said that even though he knows life isn't perfect or happy always, he wants his daughter to see his best side always.

Anthony Kim joined LIV Golf and made a comeback to pro golf after 12 years. However, the 39-year-old golfer hasn't been able to showcase his vintage prowess as he finished last in the season-long individual championship last year.

