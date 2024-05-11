LIV Golf's Anthony Kim unloads on Brandel Chamblee with scandalous tweet, calls him a 'talentless fool'

In his recent tweets, Anthony Kim launched personal attacks on veteran analyst Brandel Chamblee after the latter made an apparent change in stance towards the LIV Golf League in his recent comments.

Brandel Chamblee has been one of the staunchest critics of the Saudi-backed circuit and has not missed any opportunity to criticize it. He accused the players of taking blood money and also engaged in a heated online argument with someone like Phil Mickelson.

However, on Thursday, May 9, Chamblee said that it was time for the PGA Tour to finalize the deal with the PIF as it was a better end of the bargain for them. Following Chamblee's comments, Anthony Kim took to X (formerly Twitter) to confront the Golf Channel analyst and wrote:

"Ramble Chamblee @chambleebrandel ur such a p***y 4 beating on ur chest & basically saying never retreat & hypocritically retreat. It is well known this talentless fool is disliked by most people in the golf world. U still gonna cover golf if @livgolf_league is involved?🤡 😂"

Previously, Chamblee said the PGA Tour couldn't compete with LIV as they were going to stay. He also added that the PIF could easily overspend them and become a bigger threat to them in the future.

Chamblee's comments came after the PGA Tour formed a Transaction Subcommittee earlier this week. The committee consists of seven members, including Adam Scott, Tiger Woods, and Rory McIlroy, as three-player representatives. The committee was formed to further negotiate with the PIF.

What's next for Anthony Kim on LIV Golf?

Anthony Kim during the LIV Golf Singapore

Anthony Kim will next compete at the LIV Golf Houston which will be played from June 7 to 9 at Golf Club of Houston. He made his return to professional golf earlier this year after a 12-year hiatus.

Kim has won three titles on the PGA Tour but it hasn't been easy for him since his return to competitive golf. He was last seen at the LIV Golf Singapore where he finished T52 after shooting 69, 75, and 75 over three days. Since signing with LIV, he has made five starts on the circuit but hasn't broken inside the top 50 in any of the events.