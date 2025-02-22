LIV Golf’s Anthony Kim wants to play trans golfer Hailey Davidson after harsh criticism

LIV Golf star Anthony Kim recently picked trans golfer Hailey Davidson on his pairing wish list. The comment came as a surprise, given his frequent criticism of trans athletes, including Davidson.

Anthony Kim is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour who now plays on LIV Golf after returning to professional golf following an eleven-year hiatus. Besides his game, he is also known for his bold remarks on various matters, which he regularly shares on social media.

On Friday, February 21, an X account, Tee Times, shared a photograph of LIV Golf's player survey, where Anthony Kim listed Hailey Davidson as one of the players in golf history he wanted to be paired with.

For the uninitiated, Kim has been a longtime critic of transgender athletes competing in female sports. He has actively voiced his opinion on social media against this. Last year, he took a dig at Davidson and called out the LPGA for not protecting female athletes.

"Not a political post. This is #mentalillness @LPGA #lpga terrible that yall don’t protect the girls/women & let this nonsense happen. I’m gonna keep saying but @nike & other big companies yall should stand up for real women. How is this real?" he wrote last June.

Last year, Hailey Davidson and other transgender golfers faced a major setback when the LPGA Tour changed its membership policy. Under the new gender policy, only players who were born female are eligible to compete in LPGA events. Players born male are only eligible if they did not experience male puberty beyond Tanner Stage 2.

This change effectively closed the door for Davidson, who had previously competed in LPGA qualifying and qualified to play on the Epson Tour for the 2025 season.

Anthony Kim celebrates two years of sobriety

On Thursday, February 20, Anthony Kim took to social media to celebrate two years of sobriety. For the uninitiated, he had a fair struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse, and it took him a long time to overcome it.

In a heartfelt note on Instagram, Kim shared how he had thought about taking his life every day over the past two decades.

"Everyday I chose drugs & alcohol to numb the pain I felt no matter what happened in my professional life…It’s f***ing hard playing majors making porta potty stops every few holes," he added.

Anthony Kim added that while he wasn't proud of his past, he was proud of overcoming it.

Kim was last seen competing at the LIV Golf Adelaide where he tied for 51st.

