LIV Golf’s Cam Smith doesn’t want a PGA Tour return despite Rory McIlroy’s welcome message - “I don't want to play any more tournaments”

Cam Smith isn’t excited about the prospect of returning to the PGA Tour. The Australian golfer, who defected to LIV Golf in 2022, has stated that he 'doesn't want to play any more tournaments.' He also noted that he was more than content with his current schedule and doesn’t plan to change it.

It is pertinent to note that the PGA Tour is currently in negotiation with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) over its ‘framework agreement’ to work together. According to reports, the deal will see players from LIV Golf get back on the American circuit. Recently, former PGA board member Rory McIlroy had also welcomed the defected players back to his tour.

Despite the welcome nature, Cam Smith noted that he has no plans to play on the circuit again.

Speaking ahead of LIV Golf Las Vegas, the former Open champion told The Daily Mail:

“I definitely don't want to play any more tournaments.”

Furthermore, the World No. 35 added that he has gone from the PGA Tour’s week-to-week ‘grind’ to a freer schedule at LIV. Smith noted that he spent two and half months back home ahead of the 2024 season-opener in Mexico. This isn’t possible on the traditional circuit. However, the Aussie reiterated his wish to play in Major championships.

Smith added:

“I don't think I've done that (take break) since I've been a professional… Just hanging out with friends and family, going down to the pub, having a couple of beers is really all that makes me happy… The Majors are obviously a really big priority. I feel like I'm still a good enough golfer to tick a couple of those off.”

Smith stated that he is “happy” playing 14 events in the LIV Golf League and the four majors.

Rory McIlroy welcomes LIV golfers back to the PGA Tour

Smith's comments, underlining his lack of interest in the PGA Tour, come just days after Rory McIlroy called on the officials to allow LIV defectors back on the circuit without any punishment. The Northern Irishman, who’d been a staunch critic of the breakaway tour in the past, admitted that he has “changed his tune” after more players defected.

Speaking after European Ryder Cup stars Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton confirmed their moves to the Saudi-backed series, he said that ‘freedom of movement’ was necessary for the players.

Speaking ahead of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rory McIlroy said:

“I think life is about choices. Guys made choices to go and play LIV, guys made choices to stay here. If people still have eligibility on this tour and they want to come back and play or you want to try and do something, let them come back. I mean, I think it's hard to punish people. I don’t think there should be a punishment… It would be much better being together and moving forward together for the good of the game.”

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy’s comments call to let LIV golfers back on the PGA Tour without any consequence was met with criticism. Players like Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas openly opposed the idea.