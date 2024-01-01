LIV Golf’s Cameron Smith ties the knot with girlfriend Shanel Naoum in Brisbane

LIV Golf star Cameron Smith ended the year 2023 on a great note as he married his longtime girlfriend Shanel Naoum on Sunday, December 31, in an intimate ceremony.

Cameron Smith wore a black tuxedo and sported his trademark mullet, while the bride, Shanel Naoum, was dressed beautifully in a froufrou gown.

A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Smith and Naoum were engaged and were looking to get married in 2024. However, it seems they didn't take much time to enter into the marriage.

It is not known when the former Open Championship winner and Naoum started dating, but they went public in 2022 when she accompanied him at his events. In a few events, Smith was seen wearing an evil eye bracelet. The golfer revealed that his girlfriend had asked him to wear it.

Naoum hails from Florida and is reportedly a practicing chiropractor. As per Bunkered, she went to the University of Florida and the Palmer College of Chiropractic.

How did 2023 go for Cameron Smith?

Cameron Smith had a good season on LIV Golf, as he claimed two titles and finished second in the individual season-long standings. He started the LIV season with a T5 finish in Mayakoba, Mexico. He then made four straight top-10 finishes, including a playoff second-place finish at LIV Golf Tulsa.

Cam Smith's first win came at the LIV Golf London in July, where he aggregated 15-under. He then went on to win the LIV Golf Bedminster the following month. With the help of two wins and five other top-ten finishes this year, Smith made $19,271,417 on the Saudi-backed circuit.

As for major championships, Smith finished T34 at the Masters and T9 at the PGA Championship. He was the defending champion at the Open Championship but could only finish T33 this time. His best performance came at the US Open, where he finished solo fourth.

In November, Smith entered the Australian PGA Championship as the defending champion but missed the cut this time. He last competed at the Australian Open, where he finished T17.

Here's a look at Cameron Smith's performance in 2023:

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba (El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba): T5

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson (The Gallery Golf Club): T24

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando (Orange County National): T26

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club): T3

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course)): T6

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa (Cedar Ridge Country Club): T2-Y

LIV Golf Invitational Dc (Trump National Golf Club): T9

LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía (Real Club Valderrama): T12

LIV Golf Invitational London (Centurion Club): 1

LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier (The Old White Course): T32

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club (Bedminster)): 1

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago (Rich Harvest Farms): T37

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah (Royal Greens G&CC): T24

LIV Golf Invitational Miami: Stroke Play (Trump National Doral Golf Course): T30

Major Championships

Masters Tournament (Augusta National Golf Club): T34

PGA Championship (Oak Hill Country Club): T9

U.S. Open (Los Angeles Country Club): 4

The Open (Royal Liverpool GC): T33

DP World Tour 2022–23

Australian PGA Championship 2022: 1