LIV Golf professional David Puig has set his sights on the Majors and Olympics after an incredible start at the International Series in Macau.

Puig shot 6-under 64 on Friday, March 15th, to aggregate at 11-under after two days at the Macau Golf and Country Club. He now shares a one-stroke lead after 36 holes as he aims to win his third title on the Asian Tour. For the uninitiated, he has won the International Series Singapore and the Malaysia Open in the last six months.

Speaking at the post-round interview on Friday, the Spaniard reflected on his first two rounds and also discussed his ambitions for the majors and Olympic spots. He mentioned that he went to Malaysia for the Open Championship ticket and successfully earned it after winning the Malaysia Open, and now he was aiming for a spot at the PGA Championship. He said:

"Here I am trying to hopefully win or maybe finish second this week and see if I can break that top 100 and get into the PGA. That's the main goal for this week"

He also spoke about his Olympic goals.

"Yeah, it's another one," he continued. "There's three Spanish guys that we're all kind of close and they have a lot of more tournaments than I do. It's obviously probably my biggest plan and just hopefully playing the Olympics, that'd be great."

He added that it depended on his performance this week as well as on the other three players' performances over the next few months.

Puig is currently 132nd in the OWGR and will move up a few spots further if he has a good result this week.

When will David Puig tee off at the International Series Macau, Round 3?

David Puig is grouped with Bjorn Hellgren and Jbe Kruger for the third round of the International Series Macau. The trio will tee off on Saturday at 10:55 am (local time).

Here are the complete tee time details for the International Series in Macau:

Hole 1

8:55: Suteepat Prateeptienchai, Chan Shih-chang, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam

9:05: Pattaraphol Khanthacha, Ervin Chang, and Yeongsu Kim

9:15: Angelo Que, Poom Saksansin, and Charng-Tai Sudsom

9:25: Mingyu Cho, Matthew Cheung, and Hung Chien-yao

9:35: John Catlin, Patrick Reed, and Andy Ogletree

9:45: Lee Chieh-po, Scott Hend, and Siddikur Rahman

9:55: Trevor Simsby, Sanghyun Park, Phachara Khongwatmai

10:05: Lucas Herbert, Ben Campbell, and Travis Smyth

10:15: Kalle Samooja, Tatsunori Shogenji, and Jeongwoo Ham

10:25: Minkyu Kim, Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a), Martin Trainer

10:35: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jason Kokrak, and Pat Perez

10:45: Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz, and Mito Pereira

10:55: Bjorn Hellgren, Jbe Kruger, and David Puig

Hole 10

9:00: Younghan Song, Kyongjun Moon, and Sadom Kaewkanjana

9:10: Leon D'Souza, Li Haotong, and Maverick Antcliff

9:20: Denwit Boriboonsub, Takumi Kanaya, and Shiv Kapur

9:30: Carlos Pigem, Sergio Garcia, and Richard T. Lee

9:40: Steve Lewton, Kevin Yuan, and Hudson Swafford

9:50: Ian Poulter, Justin Quiban, and Chang Wei-Lun

10:00: Koh Deng Shan, Ye Wocheng, and Kieran Vincent

10:10: Jaco Ahlers, Jaewoong Eom, and Miguel Carballo

10:20: Suradit Yongcharoenchai, Deyen Lawson, and William Harrold

10:30: Guntaek Koh, Ho Yu-Cheng, and Gunn Charoenkul

10:40: Veer Ahlawat, Sarit Suwannarut

10:50: James Piot, Jed Morgan