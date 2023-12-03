LIV Golf’s Dean Burmester wins back-to-back titles at DP World Tour’s South African Open

LIV Golf's Dean Burmester seems to be unstoppable at the moment, winning back-to-back titles on the DP World Tour in the last 2 weeks. After winning the Joburg Open a week ago, Burmester has now won the South Africa Open.

Dean Burmester took the lead on the last day with utter domination, beating second-placed Jesper Svensson by three strokes. He emerged victorious at the rather challenging Blair Atholl Country and Equestrian Estate course in Lanseria with a total score of 11-under-par.

Speaking about his spectacular back-to-back wins, Burmester said via the Citizen:

“I’ve never gone back to back, and to do it here to win the SA Open is very special. Who knows what might happen next. To be involved here and win it, it’s super special to be the SA Open champion. It’s everything.”

Burmester is now preparing to tee off at the Alfred Dunhill Championship and will be looking to extend his run to three wins in a row. Burmester is a member of the LIV Golf series. With the 2023 season of the breakaway series recently concluded, Burmester decided to participate in the DP World Tour.

Dean Burmester comes back from a stomach ailment to win the South Africa Open

After winning the Joburg Open, Dean Burmester was all set to continue his winning form at the South Africa Open. However, a bad stomach bug almost made him miss the tournament.

“It was a bad tummy bug and after nine holes I was really not well. I told my caddie I just needed to get through the round. But, I was so dizzy and ended up two-over-par. I luckily came back and fired 65 on Saturday … I’m very glad," said Dean Burmester via the Citizen.

The long course suited Burmester, who despite his stomach bug came out on top. He stated:

It’s a long course, and it probably suits me, I hung in there and gave myself some chances, managed to make some putts.”

Jesper Svensson finished T2 alongside Ryan Van Velzen and Renato Paratore with a score of 8-under-par. Defending champion Thriston Lawrence finished T10 with a score of 6-under-par. The champion Burmester took home $250,000 as the winning prize.