LIV Golf’s Dean Burmester 'wishlists' a 1 in 100 watch costing $172,670

The LIV Golf star Dean Burmester gave fans a rare glimpse into his taste off the course. On July 17, Burmester shared an Instagram story featuring a limited edition watch from IWC Watches. The 15-second clip highlights the overall look of this newly launched watch.

It's the IWC Portugieser Tourbillon Retrograde Chronograph in Armor Gold. The model costs around $172,670 according to the official site of Monochrome Watches and is limited to just 100 pieces worldwide. He wrote the caption as:

Wish list....."😍

Image via Instagram, Dean Burmester's Instagram story

The South African golfer has secured a place in the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. Representing Stinger GC on the LIV Golf Tour, Burmester earned his ticket by winning the final qualifying tournament at Royal Cinque Ports in Deal, England.

After traveling from Dallas, Texas, where he’d recently finished T18 at LIV Golf Dallas, Burmester opened with a 70, then followed up with a course record-tying 64. His two-round total of 10-under par put him four shots clear at the top. After finishing his second round, Burmester shared his excitement, saying:

“I’m super chuffed with the way it’s turned out. It was a goal of mine to get to Portrush. Now I’ve got to find some accommodation!” (via IOL)

Apart from that, in May 2025, Burmester shared another Instagram story about his luxury watch.

When Dean Burmester gave fans a glimpse of his $10,200 luxury watch

Dean Burmester gave his fans a small peek into his life off the course. On May 28, the South African golfer posted a short Instagram story that grabbed attention, not because of golf, but because of what was on his wrist. He shared a photo of his IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph TOP GUN and casually tagged the brand, writing:

“@iwcwatches”

Image via Instagram- @burmygolf

Burmester will now compete in his fourth Open Championship. His previous runs include a T11 finish in 2022 and a T19 in 2024. His recent LIV performances, T23 at LIV Golf Virginia and T18 at LIV Golf Dallas, have him sitting 11th in the season-long individual standings.

Joining Burmester in Northern Ireland are fellow South Africans and LIV golfers: his Stinger teammate Louis Oosthuizen (2010 Open champion), Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ernie Els (2012 champion), Darren Fichardt, Thriston Lawrence, Dylan Naidoo (current SA Open champion), and Daniel van Tonder.

Apart from that, back on April 7, 2024, Burmester clinched a dramatic win at the LIV Golf Miami event, held at Trump National Doral. He had battled hard throughout the tournament and ended up tied with Sergio Garcia, both finishing at 11-under-par 205. At the time of writing this, Dean Burmester's first round at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush is underway.

