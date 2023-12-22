LIV Golf's fans ‘lean left’ in their political views while PGA Tour fans identified as ‘more conservative’: Report

According to Sportico's report, LIV Golf fans are more left-leaning in their political views, contrary to the general perception. In contrast, PGA Tour fans were revealed to be more conservative.

LIV Golf has often faced criticism for being backed by Saudi Arabia, which has a history of human rights violations. Many have slammed the associated players for accepting what they call 'blood money,' referring to it as insensitive towards 9/11 victims and their families. However, the circuit did receive support from former President Donald Trump.

Despite these controversies, the results of the latest survey by The Harris Poll and Sportico are surprising. The survey, conducted earlier this month among 4,116 US citizens aged 18 and over, revealed that 51% of Saudi-backed circuit fans identified as left-leaning and considered themselves liberal. Only pro tennis, with 52%, had more left-leaning fans in the US than LIV Golf.

In contrast, 56% of PGA Tour fans identified as right-leaning, with only 44% considering themselves liberal. Overall, 55% of US citizens identified as conservative.

However, there was a notable difference between fans' ideologies and their perceptions of the league's ideology. When asked about their perception of LIV's political leanings, 59% of US citizens felt that it leaned to the right, despite the survey finding its fans to be more liberal.

The PIF-sponsored league has poached PGA Tour superstars such as Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith, and more recently, Jon Rahm. US liberals have accused the league of being a tool for sportswashing, covering up human rights violations committed by Saudi Arabia. They also raised concerns about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump faced criticism for hosting LIV Golf events on his properties, but he emerged as one of the league's biggest supporters.

"Well, nobody's gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately," he was quoted as saying via ESPN. "They should have. As to the maniacs that did that horrible thing to our city, to our country, to the world, so nobody's really been there. But I can tell you that there are a lot of really great people that are out here today.

Earlier this June, everyone was taken by surprise when the PGA Tour announced a deal with PIF, creating a new common entity. The PGA Tour-PIF framework agreement is still in process, with a deadline set for the end of this year. The date can be postponed further if the deal isn't finalized by December 31.

Andy Ogletree joins Phil Mickelson-led HyFlyers GC for the LIV Golf 2024 season

Andy Ogletree will be playing for the HyFlyers GC in the LIV Golf 2024 season. He became the latest signing for the Phil Mickelson-led squad.

Earlier this week, Mickelson announced that the 2023 International Series winner will replace James Piot, who was relegated after finishing 47th in this season's standings. Cameron Tringale and Brendan Steele are the other two members of the squad.

The HyFlyers GC have failed to make any impression in the two seasons so far, and none of their players finished inside the top ten of the individual statistics in 2023. Tringale was their best performer, finishing 16th.