LIV Golf’s first ever mid-season transfer window to start tonight: Here’s how it will work

The LIV Golf has announced the first-ever season transfer window, which will allow the players to switch the team in between the seasons. The transfer window is set to open from Saturday, May 4, at midnight.

The mid-season transfer window will be opened for one month and captains can directly transfer the players but will not receive any compensation. They will also have an option to extend the contract of the players who will be out of contract by the end of the season. However, wildcards will not be qualified for this transfer window.

As of now, LIV Golf hasn't made an official announcement on their website so it will be interesting to look at further developments.

Expand Tweet

Ahead of this season, LIV Golf opened its first-ever transfer window, resulting in several transfers of players. Last season's champion Talor Gooch left RangeGoats GC to join Brooks Koepka's Smash GC.

Matthew Wolff did vice versa and Graeme McDowell moved to Smash GC from Cleeks. Peter Uihlein and Harold Varner III from 4 Aces GC and RangeGoats respectively while Carlos Ortiz and David Puig moved to the Torque and Fireballs, respectively.

What is the current roster of the LIV Golf teams?

Ian Poulter of Majesticks GC plays his shot from the sixteenth tee during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore, Day One

Here's a look at the current LIV Golf squads of all the teams:

4 Aces GC : Dustin Johnson (captain), Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III

: Dustin Johnson (captain), Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III Cleeks GC : Martin Kaymer (captain), Richard Bland, Kalle Samooja, Adrian Meronk

: Martin Kaymer (captain), Richard Bland, Kalle Samooja, Adrian Meronk Crushers CG : Bryson DeChambeau (captain), Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III

: Bryson DeChambeau (captain), Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III Fireballs GC : Sergio Garcia (captain), Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, David Puig

: Sergio Garcia (captain), Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, David Puig Hy Flyers GC : Phil Mickelson (captain), Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, Andy Ogletree

: Phil Mickelson (captain), Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, Andy Ogletree Iron Heads GC : Kevin Na (captain), Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Jinichiro Kozuma

: Kevin Na (captain), Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Jinichiro Kozuma Legion XIII GC : Jon Rahm (captain), Tyrrell Hatton, Kieran Vincent, Caleb Surratt

: Jon Rahm (captain), Tyrrell Hatton, Kieran Vincent, Caleb Surratt Majesticks GC : Ian Poulter (captain), Lee Westwood (co-captain), Henrik Stenson (co-captain), Sam Horsfield

: Ian Poulter (captain), Lee Westwood (co-captain), Henrik Stenson (co-captain), Sam Horsfield Range Goats GC : Bubba Watson (captain), Thomas Pieters, Matthew Wolff, Peter Uihlein

: Bubba Watson (captain), Thomas Pieters, Matthew Wolff, Peter Uihlein Ripper GC : Cameron Smith(captain), Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert

: Cameron Smith(captain), Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert Smash GC : Brooks Koepka(captain), Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Graeme McDowell

: Brooks Koepka(captain), Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Graeme McDowell Stinger GC : Louis Oosthuizen (captain), Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel

: Louis Oosthuizen (captain), Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel Torque GC: Joaquin Niemann (captain), Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, Carlos Ortiz