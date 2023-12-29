Golf
  LIV Golf's Harold Varner III arrested for DWI in Charlotte: Police report

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Dec 29, 2023 06:16 GMT
LIV Golf Invitational - Greenbrier - Day One
Harold Varner III at LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier (Image via Getty)

In a shocking development, Harold Varner III was arrested on Thursday for driving while impaired. According to Mecklenburg County police records attained by several media, the 33-year-old Varner was arrested in Charlotte. The Gastonia native’s arrest was registered by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police at 7:24 pm.

Varner was driving on Providence Road in Uptown when he was arrested, as per the police citation. The LIV golfer was reportedly given a $500 bond. His court date is set for Jan. 19, 2024, when the player can raise his case. Further details about the arrest remain undisclosed at the moment.

Harold Varner's career

It is pertinent to note that Harold Varner III began his golf career in the locality. He played collegiately for East Carolina before starting his pro career in 2012. The former PGA Tour star finished seventh in the 2023 LIV Golf tour standings. The golf pro had finished tied for 29th at the Masters.

Edited by Vishnu Mohan
