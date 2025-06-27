Harold Varner III thanked an online troll after the netizen called the LIV golfer a "greedy b*st*rd." He switched to LIV Golf in 2022 after the golfer signed a deal of $15 million. Since then, the golfer finished three seasons in the breakaway league and is playing his fourth season in 2025.

Recently, an online troll made a comment about Varner III that the golfer couldn't beat the best on the PGA Tour, so he took the LIV Golf money and defected. The troll’s words were:

“You used to be a household name now you are just another greedy b*st**d that can't beat the best so you took the money and ran!!”

In response, the LIV golfer thanked the netizen and said:

“Thank you Jim. Pleasure hearing your thoughts. Have a great evening.”

Harold Varner III will next play at the LIV Golf Dallas at Maridoe Golf Club. Last year, he played in the same event and finished in T26 after scoring 1-under in total.

How did Harold Varner III perform in the 2025 and 2024 LIV Golf seasons?

Harold Varner III had two top 10 finishes in the LIV Golf league in 2025 at the LIV Golf Adelaide and the LIV Golf Miami with a total score of 6-under and even-par, respectively. In 2024, he had no top 10 finishes, and his best finish came at LIV Golf Chicago with a T13 after shooting 3-under in total.

Here's a list of Harold Varner III’s 2024 and 2025 LIV Golf performances so far:

2025 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Riyadh at the Riyadh Golf Club: T21, 70-70-68, 208 (-8)

LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T7, 70-71-69, 210 (-6)

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf Club: T18, 68-68-66, 202 (-8)

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course): T19, 69-70-70, 209 (-4)

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: T7, 72-76-68, 216 (E)

LIV Golf Mexico City at the Club De Golf Chapultepec: T17, 68-67-75, 210 (-3)

LIV Golf Korea at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea: 52nd-place finish, 77-74-74, 225 (+9)

LIV Golf Virginia at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club: 18th-place finish, 72-66-68, 206 (-7)

2024 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Mayakoba at the El Camaleón Golf Course: 54th place finish, 74-76-77, 227 (+14)

LIV Golf Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Country Club: T27, 63-74-70, 207 (-3)

LIV Golf Jeddah at the Royal Greens G&CC: T37, 68-69-71, 208 (-2)

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Country Club: T15, 64-66-71, 201 (-9)

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: T21, 70-74-70, 214 (-2)

LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: 48th place finish, 72-69-72, 213 (-3)

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course): T32, 71-67-72, 210 (-3)

LIV Golf Houston at the Golf Club of Houston: T32, 70-74-69, 213 (-3)

LIV Golf Nashville at the Grove: T16, 71-64-71, 206 (-7)

LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T51, 80-77-72, 229 (+16)

LIV Golf United Kingdom at the JCB Golf and Country Club: T20, 69-73-66, 208 (-5)

LIV Golf Greenbrier at the Old White Course: T47, 70-72-65, 207 (-3)

LIV Golf Chicago at the Bolingbrook Golf Club: T13, 69-71-67, 207 (-3)

LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play at the Maridoe Golf Club: T26, 71, 71 (-1)

