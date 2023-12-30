LIV Golf’s Ian Poulter changes caddie ahead of 2024 season causing a switcheroo on the PGA Tour

Ian Poulter will be seen with a new caddie in the LIV Golf 2024 season. He has now hired David Clark as his new bagman. Clark was previously with Brendon Todd, who has now signed Paul Tesori, Cameron Young's former caddie, on his bag.

David Clark has previously worked with many big names on the PGA Tour, such as Vijay Singh, Paul Casey, Adam Scott, and Justin Rose. Todd had signed him earlier this July, but the partnership could last for just six months.

As the PGA Tour 2024 season is about to begin in less than a week, this caddie switch has left Young without a caddie at the moment. Tesori and Young began their partnership at the WGC-Dell Technologies MatchPlay earlier this year, where they finished as runners-up.

Before joining Young, Tesori was with Webb Simpson for 12 years and was part of all seven PGA Tour wins of the golfer's career. Besides, he had also worked with the likes of Vijay Singh, Jerry Kelly, Sean O’Hair, and Chris Couch.

Tesori used to play competitive golf before starting as a caddie. He had competed for a junior college national championship team at Central Alabama (1990–92) and also played for the University of Florida (1992–95). He went on to earn a PGA Tour card in 1996 but injured his shoulder in a car accident, thus cutting his professional career short quickly.

How was the 2023 season for Ian Poulter?

Since joining LIV Golf, Ian Poulter hasn't been able to make a significant impact, struggling to achieve a top-ten finish. Even in the team format, his team, Majesticks GC, finished second to last in the standings.

This year has been quite eventful for the Englishman, as he gave up his DP World Tour membership after the Tour won the lawsuit. As a result, he was considered ineligible for the Ryder Cup. However, the European team wasn't affected much by this, as they comfortably beat the US 16.5–11.5 in Rome.

Poulter also participated in two events on the DP World Tour, and his best result was a T6 finish at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. His last professional win was the 2018 Houston Open on the PGA Tour.

Here's a look at Poulter's performance in the LIV Golf 2023 season:

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba (El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba): T11

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson (The Gallery Golf Club): T33

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando (Orange County National): 44

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club): T26

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club, Serapong Course): T27

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa (Cedar Ridge Country Club): T18

LIV Golf Invitational DC (Trump National Golf Club): T23

LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía (Real Club Valderrama): T12

LIV Golf Invitational London (Centurion Club): T11

LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier (The Old White Course): T29

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster): T38

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago (Rich Harvest Farms): T24

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah (Royal Greens G&CC): T38

LIV Golf Invitational Miami - Stroke Play (Trump National Doral Golf Course): T22