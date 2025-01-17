LIV Golf's latest 'foxy' deal excites Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims 

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shared her excitement with the LIV Golf signing a deal with Fox Sports. The Saudi League has announced its broadcasting deal with the new network. It’s noteworthy that it has previously been broadcast on the CW Network.

However, moving ahead, more than half of the LIV Golf events will be streamed on the cable channel of Fox Sports, FS1, while the remaining tournaments will be available on the Fox app, Fox Business app, and FS1.

Koepka's wife Jena Sims, who is known for her active presence on social media, shared a story on her Instagram account, expressing her excitement over the new deal. She reshared the LIV Golf's post, with a one-word reply.

Trending

"Foxy," she wrote.

Still from Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims' Instagram story/@jenamsims

Notably, the LIV Golfers are currently having their time away from the greens. The third season of the Saudi league wrapped in September 2024, and since then, players have been on leave. However, they will soon be starting with the new season.

Jena Sims shares an adorable snap of Brooks Koepka practicing with Crew

In another Instagram story, Jena Sims posted an adorable snap of her husband Brooks Koepka playing with their son Crew. The father-son duo was seemingly testing their new golf clubs. Sims posted a picture in which Koepka was taking a shot while Crew was handing him a golf club.

"Testing out the fresh set," she wrote in the IG story.

Still from Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims' Instagram story/@jenamsims

Brooks Koepka is preparing to start his 2025 campaign playing at the LIV Golf's season-opening event in Saudi Arabia. The American golfer has been away from the greens following the conclusion of the third season of LIV Golf.

Koepka played in a couple of tournaments but not in the Saudi league. Following his successful LIV Golf campaign in 2024, he played at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, a DP World Tour event, where he was tied for 10th place.

Toward the end of 2024 in December, Koepka teamed up with fellow LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau for a made-for-TV event called The Showdown. They played against Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler but lost the match. He has since been on a break and is expected to start the campaign in 2025 with the LIV Golf season-opening event on February 6.

Meanwhile, in the last season on the LIV Golf, Brooks Koepka had some marvelous performances. He won the Singapore and the Greenbrier event while also having some decent finishes such as T5 at Mayakoba and T6 in Chicago. He finished T9 in the Houston event, T16 in the United Kingdom, and T9 at the Adelaide event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback