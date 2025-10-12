LIV Golf’s Matthew Wolff reacts to $1.7B-worth MLB team's latest feat

LIV golfer Matthew Wolff has reacted to his favorite MLB team’s victory. The American golfer shared a post about the Milwaukee Brewers' win against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday on his Instagram account.With the win, the Brewers, who have a team valued at around $1.7 billion (via Forbes), have advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2018. Wolff reshared a post from the Brewers’ Instagram page on his story, and in the caption, he cheered for them.“LFG Boys! Keep it rolling,” he wrote.LIV Golf’s Matthew Wolff reacts to $1.7B-worth MLB team's latest featWolff has also changed the display picture of his Instagram profile to the team picture of the Brewers. Team manager Pat Murphy opened up about the victory while talking to the media.&quot;It kind of went according to plan,&quot; he said (via ESPN). &quot;But then, we saw (Aaron Ashby) was a little bit not as sharp as he could have been. It's his fourth time seeing them. And then Chad Patrick was maybe the player of the game because you don't expect him to be that good, pitching an innings plus.&quot;Andrew Vaughan also opened up about the win and said:&quot;The journey has been kind of crazy. But not taking anything for granted. The opportunity to be with this group, it's changed my life.&quot;The Brewers had won three matchups in the Game 5 series against the Chicago Cubs in the league division series. They had two back-to-back wins, but then lost 4-3 in the third game, and then lost another game against them on October 10. However, with a win on Saturday, they advanced to the League Championship Series and will face the Los Angeles Dodgers next week.Matthew Wolff hits a few shots during the offseasonWith the conclusion of the LIV Golf 2025 season back in August, Matthew Wolff is having a good time away from the greens. Earlier this week, RangeGoats GC shared a video with Wolff on its Instagram account. It featured the American golfer hitting some shots alongside Peter Uihlein.Sharing the video, RangeGoats GC wrote:&quot;Houston, we have lift off!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatthew Wolff, however, had a tough time this season on the LIV Golf. He started his campaign with a T15 finish at the Riyadh event, but then struggled at the Adelaide event and settled in 54th place. His struggles continued until the Korea event, which was held in May, where he finished in solo sixth place.Wolff then missed a few tournaments in the midseason but later returned to play in the United Kingdom event and settled in solo 53rd place and then recorded T29 in Chicago and T27 in Indianapolis.