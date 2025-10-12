  • home icon
  • Golf
  • LIV Golf’s Matthew Wolff reacts to $1.7B-worth MLB team's latest feat

LIV Golf’s Matthew Wolff reacts to $1.7B-worth MLB team's latest feat

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 12, 2025 11:36 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Houston - First Round - Source: Imagn
Matthew Wolff (Image Source: Imagn)

LIV golfer Matthew Wolff has reacted to his favorite MLB team’s victory. The American golfer shared a post about the Milwaukee Brewers' win against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday on his Instagram account.

Ad

With the win, the Brewers, who have a team valued at around $1.7 billion (via Forbes), have advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2018. Wolff reshared a post from the Brewers’ Instagram page on his story, and in the caption, he cheered for them.

“LFG Boys! Keep it rolling,” he wrote.
LIV Golf&rsquo;s Matthew Wolff reacts to $1.7B-worth MLB team&#039;s latest feat
LIV Golf’s Matthew Wolff reacts to $1.7B-worth MLB team's latest feat

Wolff has also changed the display picture of his Instagram profile to the team picture of the Brewers. Team manager Pat Murphy opened up about the victory while talking to the media.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It kind of went according to plan," he said (via ESPN). "But then, we saw (Aaron Ashby) was a little bit not as sharp as he could have been. It's his fourth time seeing them. And then Chad Patrick was maybe the player of the game because you don't expect him to be that good, pitching an innings plus."
Ad

Andrew Vaughan also opened up about the win and said:

"The journey has been kind of crazy. But not taking anything for granted. The opportunity to be with this group, it's changed my life."

The Brewers had won three matchups in the Game 5 series against the Chicago Cubs in the league division series. They had two back-to-back wins, but then lost 4-3 in the third game, and then lost another game against them on October 10. However, with a win on Saturday, they advanced to the League Championship Series and will face the Los Angeles Dodgers next week.

Ad

Matthew Wolff hits a few shots during the offseason

With the conclusion of the LIV Golf 2025 season back in August, Matthew Wolff is having a good time away from the greens. Earlier this week, RangeGoats GC shared a video with Wolff on its Instagram account. It featured the American golfer hitting some shots alongside Peter Uihlein.

Sharing the video, RangeGoats GC wrote:

Ad
"Houston, we have lift off!"
Ad

Matthew Wolff, however, had a tough time this season on the LIV Golf. He started his campaign with a T15 finish at the Riyadh event, but then struggled at the Adelaide event and settled in 54th place. His struggles continued until the Korea event, which was held in May, where he finished in solo sixth place.

Wolff then missed a few tournaments in the midseason but later returned to play in the United Kingdom event and settled in solo 53rd place and then recorded T29 in Chicago and T27 in Indianapolis.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ankita Yadav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications