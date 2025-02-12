LIV Golf’s new CEO reveals Greg Norman’s role in the circuit

LIV Golf’s new CEO Scott O'Neil revealed Greg Norman’s role in the PIF-backed circuit after replacing the Aussie in the position. Norman invested his efforts in LIV Golf since its inception three years back and relinquished his role to O’Neil in January 2025.

Now as a part of O’Neil’s new responsibilities as the LIV Golf CEO, he attended the pre-tournament press conference at the LIV Golf Adelaide. In the interview, he was asked to reflect upon Norman’s current role at the Adelaide tournament since he was present at the Grange Golf Club. In response, O’Neil shared:

“If you're smart and humble enough and earnest enough, you spent quite a bit of time with your predecessor. Mine just happens to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, of which I am not, sadly…Greg is an icon. He is a friend. He is the reason I'm here today. I spent quite a bit of time with him in my 30-day lead-up to this role and every day since engaging, asking questions and learning, and I hope that he is part of LIV forever.”

O’Neil further added that they had a board meeting last week and Norman was a part of it. The new CEO also shared that he could learn from Norman’s experiences, leadership, and the challenges Norman overcame. O’Neil felt that it was a gift for LIV Golf to have had Norman and that the former CEO was the right person at the right time. Currently, O’Neil only hopes to live up to the expectations and take the league forward.

LIV Golf's new CEO Scott O'Neil gave a glimpse of LIV Golf's vision in the global market

Scott O'Neil compared LIV Golf to reaching different continents and cities beyond US markets. He mentioned that only Tennis has the Australian Open that takes place in Australia. However, LIV Golf not only entered Australia but also the UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, Riyadh, and so on. His words were:

“You don't have to look too far past tennis. I always think about how do you look at other sports as models, and I think the Australian Open here is a good example with tennis. It's a world-class event, and for a moment, the tennis world starts and stops here, and golf seems to be very centered on the United States. Yet when you look at the golf world and you look at Australia and the UK and Hong Kong and Singapore and all the incredible cities.”

He ended by mentioning the fact that golf fans were able to witness their favorite golfers across the world and the popularity of LIV Golf has been ever growing.

The LIV Golf Adelaide will take place this week and 54 LIV players will be teeing up at the tournament that will go on for three days.

