LIV Golf’s Sam Horsfield commits to The Open qualifying after sliding out of top 1000 in world rankings

LIV golfer Sam Horsfield has committed to competing in The Open qualifying round to secure a spot in the Major. Players in the breakaway series continue to struggle to enter the field of the Majors due to their inability to earn ranking points. They are banned from playing on the PGA Tour, and LIV Golf events do not guarantee them points, causing players to fail to earn spots in the Majors.

Sam Horsfield, the former World No. 64, has slipped out of the top 1000 in the rankings. However, according to Mirror Sports, the Englishman is committed to competing in the pre-qualifying round of his home Major on July 2.

Previously, Horsfield competed in the qualifying round of the US Open but failed to make it through. Interestingly, LIV golfer Eugenio Chacarra qualified for the US Open by playing a qualifying round.

As Sam Horsfield missed out on competing in the US Open, he will now try for the final Major of the year, The Open Championship. The Open is scheduled to take place from July 18 to 21 at the Royal Troon Golf Course.

However, Horsfield is not the only LIV golfer who will play at The Open qualifying round; reportedly, Graeme McDowell and Jason Kokrak will also be joining him in an attempt to qualify for the Major.

Meanwhile, the next Major, the US Open, will take place from June 13 to 16 at Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course.

A quick recap of Sam Horsfield's Major results

Sam Horsfield has played in three of the four Men's golf Majors in his career. Since turning pro in 2017, Horsfield has enjoyed success on the European Tour, winning three events before joining LIV Golf.

Despite the challenges, he has had opportunities to compete in Majors. Horsfield made his Major debut at the US Open in 2015 as an amateur but failed to make the cut. He returned the following year but missed the cut again.

His professional Major debut came at the US Open in 2019, where he struggled and once more missed the cut. In total, Horsfield has played in the US Open four times without making the cut once.

Meanwhile, his best finish at the PGA Championship was recorded in 2021, when he tied for 49th place. In the same year, he finished T67 at The Open Championship. He last played at the Majors in 2022 but failed to make the cut in all of them. Sam Horsfield is still looking to make his debut at the Augusta event.

Although Horsfield did not have any notable success in the Majors, he played well in regular tournaments on the European Tour. The Englishman had his maiden professional victory at the Hero Open in 2020 when he defeated Thomas Detry by one stroke. He won the Celtic Classic in 2020 and the Soudal Open in 2022.