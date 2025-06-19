LIV Golf’s Sebastian Munoz accuses PGA Tour of taking up his ‘personal time’

LIV golfer Sebastian Munoz opened up about his decision to join the Saudi league. The professional Colombian golfer became a part of LIV Golf in 2023 after playing on the PGA Tour.

Munoz is gearing up to play at the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas event, scheduled from June 27 to 29. In a pre-tournament press conference of the event, which was held on June 18, Munoz was asked by a reporter about his decision to join the Saudi league.

In response, Munoz reflected on the tight-packed schedule of the PGA Tour, saying, via ASAP Sports:

"I'll go. In my mind what it was, it was time. I felt like the Tour was taking a lot of my personal time, my family time, my time of me growing as a human, and I felt like if I just kept putting 30 weeks a year, I was going to wake up at 40 not really knowing who I was and what I was going to do.

Trending

"I felt like me having my friends, which is Carlos and Joaco, Mito, as well, but we've been on Tour or like four or five years before we moved on to LIV, I was like, I could invest in this family I've kind of made and create something with them that would be a lot more -- feels like a lot more of mine, like I'm putting my touch, who I am into a team, who can we help each other, like we can build something together."

Notably, the PGA Tour has events week after week, while on LIV Golf, there are only 14 tournaments in a season. The Saudi league events feature limited players and take place only for three days, and have no cutline.

Sebastian Munoz shares insight into life plans if not turned pro

In the same press conference, Sebastian Munoz was asked about his other plans if he had not played golf as a professional. The Colombian golfer revealed that he would then have gone back home to Colombia and worked with his family, who run a "rubber tree plantation" business.

Munoz said, via ASAP Sports:

"The plan was always to go back home to Colombia. My family runs a rubber tree plantation down there, so my idea was just to kind of pick up the business of it, trying to find a way where an entrepreneur could maybe, instead of selling raw materials, we could maybe make something more out of it and maybe add a little price to it."

Sebastian Munoz began his professional career in 2015 and initially competed on the Web.com Tour and then on the PGA Tour and also on the European Tour before joining LIV Golf. He has so far won four professional events, including one on the PGA Tour. He won the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More