LIV Golf’s Tyrrell Hatton makes a move in Race to Dubai rankings after strong US Open outing

LIV Golf's Tyrrell Hatton made a move in the Race to Dubai standings after his strong finish at the 2025 US Open. The English golfer recorded a top 5 finish in last week's major, which was held at Oakmont Country Club. He played four rounds of 73, 70, 68, and 72 to secure the position.

Hatton has now jumped to second spot in the Race to Dubai standings. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is still leading the standings with a total score of 2,205. Laurie Canter dropped one spot to settle in third place, followed by John Parry in fourth.

The biggest move in the standings was made by Robert MacIntyre. He jumped 104 positions to settle in seventh place after his runner-up finish at the US Open.

Tyrrell Hatton has been pretty impressive with his game this season in the LIV Golf events and the majors. Prior to playing at the US Open, he competed at the PGA Championship and the Masters and recorded a T60 and T14 finish, respectively.

Meanwhile, on the LIV Golf circuit, Hatton started the 2025 season with a T6 at the LIV Golf Riyadh event and settled in T23 at the LIV Golf Adelaide event. He also competed in the Hong Kong, Singapore, Miami, Mexico City, Korea, and Virginia events and had some decent finishes.

Tyrrell Hatton's best in the Saudi league in 2025 was recorded at the Mexico City event, where he finished in T5, while he was tied for sixth at the Riyadh event.

Tyrrell Hatton makes a jump in Ryder Cup standings after strong finish at US Open

PGA: U.S. Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Not only in the Race to Dubai standings, but Tyrrell Hatton has also made a big jump in the Ryder Cup European team standings. He settled in the second spot after his US Open outing, making a three-spot jump in the standings.

Notably, only the top six in the leaderboard will secure their spot in the upcoming biennial tournament. Meanwhile, the remaining six would be the captain’s picks. Hatton's strong finish in the major has increased his chances of qualifying automatically for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

At the 2025 US Open, Tyrrell Hatton started his campaign with an opening round of 73 and followed it up with a 70 in the second round, which was enough to make the cut. He, however, made a comeback with an incredible round of 68 in the third round of the major and then carded a final round of 72 to settle in a tie for fourth place.

In the post-round press conference, Hatton reflected on his performance, sharing, via ASAP Sports:

"It was pretty tough day. I feel like for the most part I played pretty well although I did struggle a little bit on the restart with missing a few shots right. But I feel like I managed that well.

"Then, yeah, the finish at the end hurts a lot. I didn't -- if you're going to miss the 17th with that pin, you have to miss it right. I did my bit. I feel like I was extremely unlucky to finish where it did," he added.

J.J. Spaun won the US Open by registering a two-stroke win over Robert MacIntyre. Viktor Hovland settled in solo third place at the major.

