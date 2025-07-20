LIV golf's Tyrrell Hatton reveals Ryder Cup plan at The Open

Jon Rahm’s LIV teammate Tyrrell Hatton revealed that playing for an automatic Ryder Cup pick at the Open Championship pressure conference. Hatton finished playing three rounds, and after the Saturday round, Hatton joined the presser.Hatton was asked if he was worried or having second thoughts about getting into the Ryder Cup. In response, the golfer said,“One thing I'm proud of the last three Ryder Cups I've played is that I've made the team automatically. Sure, since I joined LIV, I knew that was going to make things a lot harder for me to make it a fourth time. Yeah, I guess for self pride, I'd love to keep that streak going of being an automatic pick. That will make it even more pleasing, rewarding because I know that I've had a lot less tournaments than the other guys to do it.”Tyrrell Hatton will play the last round of the Open Championship on Sunday, and the golfer finished at T4 with a total score of 8 under.Tyrrell Hatton perform in the 2025 season? Tyrrell Hatton had no triumphs but three top 10 finishes at the LIV Golf Riyadh with a T6, the LIV Golf Mexico City with a T5, and the LIV Golf Dallas with a T5 after scoring 13 under, 11 under, and 8 under, respectively. Here's a list of Hatton’s 2025 LIV Golf performances:Tyrrell Hatton's performance at 2025 LIV TournamentsLIV Golf Riyadh at the Riyadh Golf Club: T6, 66-67-70, 203 (-13)LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T23, 70-72-72, 214 (-2)LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf Club: T20, 67-67-69, 203 (-7)LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: T19, 70-73-66, 209 (-4)LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: T33, 78-77-70, 225 (+9)LIV Golf Mexico City at the Club De Golf Chapultepec: T5, 67-67-68, 202 (-11)LIV Golf Korea at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea: T13, 69-70-71, 210 (-6)LIV Golf Virginia at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club: T15, 72-68-65, 205 (-8)LIV Golf Dallas at the Maridoe Golf Club: T5, 74-65-72, 211 (-5)LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T23, 72-72-71, 215 (+2)Tyrrell Hatton had one top 10 finish on the PGA Tour at the US Open with a T4 after scoring 3 over. He also played the Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship to land at T14 and T60, respectively. Here's a list of Hatton's 2025 PGA Tour performances:Tyrrell Hatton's performance at the 2025 Majors Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: T14, 69-70-75-71, 285 (-3)PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T60, 68-73-72-77, 290 (+6)U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club: T4, 73-70-68-72, 283 (+3)