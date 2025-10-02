LIV Golf’s UK entity reports nearly $500M in losses for 2024: Report

LIV Golf’s UK company has reported a $461.8 million loss for 2024, taking its total losses past $1.1 billion since launching in 2021. The accounts, filed with UK regulators this week, show the Saudi-backed league continues to rely heavily on support from the Public Investment Fund (PIF). The sovereign wealth fund has committed to covering debts to keep the business running despite what auditors called “material uncertainty” over its future.The losses have grown each year. The UK arm lost $243 million in its first 18 months, $395 million in 2023, and almost half a billion dollars in 2024. These figures only cover the UK operation and do not include LIV’s spending in the United States.To fund the venture, LIV Golf Investments, based in Jersey, has raised close to $5 billion through share sales. The money has supported global tournaments in the US, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and has helped bring in top players such as Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, and Phil Mickelson.With backing from PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, LIV has also added sponsorship and broadcast partners, including Fox Sports, HSBC, and Salesforce. The league is now under new leadership, with Scott O’Neil replacing Greg Norman as CEO earlier this year.LIV Golf transfer rumours continue to swirl ahead of 2026Speculation is growing about player movement to LIV Golf, with several PGA Tour and DP World Tour stars rumored to be in discussions for a switch in 2026. The update was first shared by golf social media outlet Flushing It last month, just before the Ryder Cup at Bethpage.Although no signings have been confirmed, reports suggest that a number of LIV’s 14 teams are looking to add new faces ahead of the league’s upcoming season. According to the latest chatter, there could be at least six roster spots available.The league’s financial approach has also changed. Earlier this year, it was reported that new players would no longer receive the huge signing bonuses that once made headlines. The days of Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson securing deals of around $200 million, or Jon Rahm joining for a record $300 million, appear to be over.Even without those upfront payments, LIV remains an attractive option. The league still offers $25 million prize pools at each event, with $4 million for individual winners, plus a worldwide schedule. These factors continue to make LIV a tempting move for players weighing their future outside the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.