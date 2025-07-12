LIV Golf’s World Golf Ranking bid sparks reaction from alternate ranking system

LIV Golf has again applied for the Official World Golf Rankings. Their original application was rejected in October 2023 by the OWGR, citing the team events affecting the single game's score. Later, in May 2024, the former LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman, withdrew the application.

Months after the OWGR Chairman, Trevor Immelman, said in his interview that LIV Golf had not returned to talk about the ranking points, the Saudi League officially reapplied for the ranking last month.

LIV Golf's CEO, Scott O'Neil, released a statement talking about their application and reflected confidence that their new application addresses the "outstanding question" to support an "accurate ranking system." He said (via LIV Golf):

"We thank OWGR Chairman Trevor Immelman for his continued leadership and willingness to move the sport of golf forward for the benefit of all players and most importantly, the fans. LIV Golf is committed to working together with the Official World Golf Ranking and its board to ensure the very best players are competing in the game’s most prestigious events.

"We are confident our application addresses the outstanding questions that exist to support a more global, all-encompassing, and accurate ranking system. We are hopeful the review and approval process can progress ahead of the 2026 major season," he added.

The LIV Golf events have a different format from other golf leagues. There are no cutlines in the events, and it only takes place over 54 holes, unlike the PGA Tour or DP World Tour events, which take place over 72 holes and also have a cutline.

OWGR chairman opens up about LIV Golf's application

OWGR chairman Trevor Immelman also released a statement after LIV Golf resubmitted its application for the ranking points. He said that the application was submitted on June 30 and the "review process has commenced." Immelman said:

"The Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) received an application from LIV Golf seeking inclusion in the OWGR system on June 30, 2025, and the review process has commenced. The OWGR Board is committed to a thorough evaluation process of all applications, and LIV’s application will be reviewed in accordance with OWGR's criteria to ensure fairness, integrity and consistency.

“We appreciate the interest of LIV Golf – and all Tours – in contributing to the global landscape of men’s professional golf through OWGR. Further updates will be provided as the review progresses," he added.

Meanwhile, on the greens this week, LIV golfers are playing at the Valderrama event, which started with its first round on Friday, July 11, and will conclude on Sunday, July 13. Talor Gooch, Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, and Branden Grace tied for the lead after the first round of the event. Next week, the eligible players will compete at The Open Championship, the final major of the year.

