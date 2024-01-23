LIV Golf shifts focus to European Ryder Cup Team member Tyrrell Hatton for 2024 - Reports

After making a couple of massive additions, LIV Golf was rumored to be going after some Ryder Cup Team Europe stalwarts for their 2024 roster. Ultimately, that hasn't transpired yet, but they have reportedly their sights set on someone in particular: Tyrrell Hatton.

The Telegraph reported that LIV is going after Hatton after a few of his European teammates (and others) rejected the tour and opted to stay on their current one.

Telegraph Sport wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Ryder Cup hero Tommy Fleetwood snubs LIV Golf – Tyrrell Hatton now its primary target."

Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard were reportedly among those that LIV had made offers to, but both of them allegedly declined. This presumably forced them to continue searching elsewhere and they've reportedly landed on Hatton.

Tony Finau, a US Ryder Cup member, also publicly denied any report that he was leaving the PGA Tour. Wyndham Clark was also reportedly close to a LIV move but the talks allegedly fell through on that front as well.

The rebel tour has reportedly been trying to get players involved so that they can join Jon Rahm's team. When Rahm defected, he was given ownership of his own team, but the team lacks a roster.

If rumors are to be believed, Kieran Vincent and promising amateur Caleb Surratt are on the roster, but LIV has had trouble getting that final member to join those two and Rahm. Clark was another rumored addition, but that fell through and they've continued searching.

Tyrrell Hatton had conversations about LIV Golf move

For what it's worth, Tyrrell Hatton did technically deny that he was going to LIV Golf. He also admitted to having conversations with LIV about a potential move as well.

Tyrrell Hatton said he wasn't going to LIV Golf right now

Hatton said via Golf.com:

“I’d say there’s several people who have had conversations. I think that’s part and parcel of golf at the moment, but I’m quite happy playing the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.”

He further added:

“I’ve just said that [I’ve had conversations with LIV]. There’s a lot of people who have and I don’t think there is anything to shy away from.”

When asked whether he was staying with the PGA Tour, Hatton responded:

"As of right now, yeah."

For comparison, Fleetwood's denial was more concrete (via Golf.com):

“I think it comes at that time of the year where there are always rumors flying around. It’s nothing, really. There’s nothing going on. I’ve been playing here for the last two years and I’m still playing here now. You know, I’m pretty boring news-wise, so that’s just what it is. You know, some people will go and some people won’t. And then at some point we’ll either all play together or we won’t. Like everybody else, I’ll wait to find out.”