LIV Golf side turns $60M Hollywood star’s Oscars winning speech to a friendly Cam Smith dig

LIV Golf's Ripper GC has shared a humorous edited video of Zoe Saldana's winning speech at the Oscars as a dig at captain Cameron Smith. She won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 97th Annual Academy Awards for portraying Rita Mora Castro in the film "Emilia Perez".

In her acceptance speech, Saldana got emotional while thanking her loved ones for their constant support. She thanked her husband, Marco Perego, and talked about his hair:

"Everything brave, outrageous, and good that I’ve ever done in my life is because of you. Thank you so much. And to my husband, with that beautiful hair. The biggest honor of my life is being your partner."

Ripper GC edited the dialogue into its captain's introduction, taking a friendly jibe at the Aussie’s long hair. The video included footage of Saldana's speech, and as she talked about the hair, it suddenly showed Smith entering the golf course, captioned:

"I can’t believe Cam got the shoutout at the Oscar’s from Zoe Saldaña… we’re speechless."

Saldana has a net worth of $60 million (via Celebrity Net Worth) and has been married to Perego since 2013.

Cam Smith prepares to play at the LIV Golf Hong Kong event

Cam Smith is preparing to play at the Saudi PIF-backed league's third tournament this season, the Hong Kong event from March 7 to 9. It features a limited 54-player field.

The Australian shot rounds of -5, even par, and -2, settling T25 in the Riyadh season-opener. He struggled in his home country's Adelaide event, settling for 30th. During the press conference, he reflected on his disappointing outing:

"As far as experience goes, it was amazing. As far as how I played, not my best stuff. I scrambled really well the first day to kind of stay in the tournament, and then the last couple of days I actually did a lot of good stuff and just couldn't really keep on top of it, keep the momentum going."

In 2024, Smith had a memorable outing in Hong Kong, finishing T2, and would hope for a similar performance this week. He had some impressive outings last season, including runner-up finishes in three tournaments—Hong Kong, Singapore, and the UK—and T8 at Mayakoba where he started his campaign. He concluded the year in seventh place on the standings.

In 2025, Smith ranks 37th on the standings before the Hong Kong event.

