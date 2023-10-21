LIV Golf signs deal with Asprey Trophies as official trophy provider

LIV Golf has been making waves with its latest announcement. The league unveiled a partnership with Asprey, a British brand, as the Official Trophy Provider of LIV Golf. They are not new to gracing LIV Golf Podiums, as Asprey has been seen many times since the league’s inception in June 2022.

LIV Golf has gained a good investment now for its long-term relationship. While its association with the PGA Tour has gained enough attention, partnerships like this also indicate the potential vision beyond the current year.

Expand Tweet

The Saudi-backed event was discussed much in the $3 billion merger and has seen its fair share of hurdles. This partnership with Asprey will bring back the light to the league as this favors LIV Golf.

John Rigas, Chairman of Asprey, emphasized the importance of synergy between the two brands.

"We are pleased to be the Official Trophy Provider of LIV Golf. There is a mutual commitment to innovation and excellence that unites our brands, and we will present unique and exceptional trophies that celebrate the splendid sport of golf " he said (via LIV Golf/ Press Release)

Who is Asprey, and why did LIV Golf partner with them?

Asprey has a history of crafting sporting trophies with decades of experience. They have crafted trophies for The Premier League, Wimbledon Championships, Formula 1, FIFA, Epsom Derby Stakes, The Jump Jockey, and Gallagher Rugby Premiership.

Asprey designed the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship trophy with four sterling silver shards on a carbon fiber base. It has a unique feature where, during presentation, it can be separated into four distinct pieces. This ensures each winning team member carries a piece of the award with them as an equal share.

Monica Fee, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Partnerships at LIV Golf, expressed her views about collaborating with Asprey.

“We look forward to building a fruitful partnership with a prestigious global brand that operates at the top of its field, As we look to the future of LIV Golf with compelling tournaments featuring many of the world’s best golfers, the trophies will help commemorate and celebrate future player and team success,” she mentioned (via LIV Golf/ Press Release)

The collaboration between LIV Golf and Asprey is bound to create many more golden moments and exciting memories for the players and fans alike. They will promote the league’s vision and subtly honor the game.