LIV Golf signs sponsorship agreement with another major Saudi company

LIV Golf has signed an agreement with Riyadh Air, a new airline from Saudi Arabia. The announcement was made in Riyadh by Tony Douglas, the CEO of Riyadh Air, and Scott O'Neil, the CEO of LIV Golf on February 4. The latest development was announced to the public by LIV Golf Communications via an X post.

"Thursday's Rd. 1 groupings #LIVGolf Riyadh Shotgun start: 6:15 local"

LIV Golf's schedule includes visits across Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. The airline's branding will be featured on-course, on television, and at premium hospitality locations. Many high-profile golfers attended the announcement event at Riyadh Airport, including Crushers Golf Club captain Bryson DeChambeau, Fireballs Golf Club captain Sergio Garcia, 4Aces Golf Club captain Dustin Johnson, and Torque Golf Club Captain Joaquín Niemann, as well as Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm.

Riyadh Air has also signed partnerships with Atlético de Madrid, Concacaf, and the WTA finals in Riyadh. The first LIV Golf tournament of 2025 is set to be played this week at the Riyadh Golf Club. This is especially important because of the new sponsorship deal.

LIV Golf Riyadh 2025: Season opener set with $25 million prize pool

The first event of the LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 season will be held from 6-8 February and will have a total prize money of $25 million. The 54-player tournament will take place at the Riyadh Golf Club. The venue is located less than 30 minutes from the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The par-72 course, built in 2005, has lakes and water features as part of its backdrop. Fans can access the venue at different rates depending on the day. On weekends, a visit to the greens is for $132, while it is $87 during the week. If you are a member, it is $107 and $61 on weekends and mid-week. The Twilight rates are - $79 for the weekends and $52 for the midweek. Membership also offers other benefits and perks, such as bag storage, discounts on food and merchandise, and lessons.

Tickets for LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 can be purchased on the official LIV Golf website, giving fans entry to the fan village and close-up views of elite golfers such as Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau.

The tournament offers a $25 million prize pool, with $20 million for the individual competition and $5 million for the team event. The winner will get a whopping prize money of $4 million and the runner-up will go home with $2.25 million. The third-place finisher will receive $1.5 million whereas the last-placed will get $50,000. Therefore, this edition of LIV Golf Riyadh promises to be a really exciting competition for the fans and the participants.

