LIV Golf Singapore 2025 round 3 tee times and groupings explored

Following the second round of LIV Golf Singapore 2025, Dustin Johnson and Joaquin Niemann took the joint lead at 11-under. Johnson fired a 3-under 68 while Niemann carded a 7-under 64 to take the shared 36-hole lead.

The final round of LIV Golf Hong Singapore 2025 will begin on Sunday, March 16, at 9:05 pm local time. All groups will begin with a shotgun start from their respective holes while the leader's trio will start later from the first tee. The leaders' group, featuring Johnson, Neimann, and Sebastian Munoz will begin from the first tee at 9:16 pm local time.

Lucas Herbert, Jason Kokrak, and Cameron Tringale will also tee off from the first hole at the shotgun start. Graeme McDowell, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau will begin from Hole 2.

Speaking of the team portion, Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC is at 20-under and has a five-shot lead over Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC. Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC is not trailing by just three strokes at eight-under.

LIV Golf Singapore 2025 round 3 groupings explored

Joaquin Niemann at the LIV Golf Singapore (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the groupings for the LIV Golf Singapore 2025, Round 3:

Leaders Starting at Hole 1 (9:16 AM):

Sebastian Munoz (-8)

Joaquin Niemann (-11)

Dustin Johnson (-11)

Hole 1:

Lucas Herbert (-8)

Jason Kokrak (-8)

Cameron Tringale (-8)

Hole 2:

Paul Casey (-6)

Brooks Koepka (-6)

Ben Campbell (-6)

Hole 3:

Louis Oosthuizen (-5)

Jon Rahm (-5)

Phil Mickelson (-5)

Hole 4:

Abraham Ancer (-5)

Cameron Smith (-5)

Danny Lee (-5)

Hole 5:

Louis Massavu (-2)

Harold Varner III (-3)

Kevin Na (-3)

Hole 6:

Patrick Reed (-1)

Carlos Ortiz (-1)

Tom McKibbin (-1)

Hole 7:

Chieh-Po Lee (-1)

Richard Bland (-1)

Yubin Jang (-1)

Hole 8:

Sergio Garcia (E)

Henrik Stenson (E)

Matt Jones (E)

Hole 9:

Dean Burmester (+1)

Matthew Wolff (+1)

Anirban Lahiri (E)

Hole 10:

Peter Uhiein (+2)

John Catlin (+1)

Tyrrell Hatton (+1)

Hole 11:

Andy Ogletree (+3)

Bubba Watson (+2)

Talor Gooch (+2)

Hole 12:

Branden Grace (+4)

Anthony Kim (+4)

Adrian Meronk (+3)

Hole 13:

Ian Poulter (+5)

Sam Horsfield (+5)

Charles Howell III (+4)

Hole 14:

Graeme McDowell (+7)

Martin Kaymer (+6)

Lee Westwood (+5)

Hole 15:

Frederik Kjettrup (+12)

Mito Pereira (+8)

Marc Leishman (+8)

Hole 16:

Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

Charl Schwartzel (-4)

Caleb Surratt (-4)

Hole 17:

Thomas Pieters (-5)

David Puig (-5)

Brendan Steele (-5)

